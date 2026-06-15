For now, the National Council wants nothing to do with new nuclear power plants. It intends to refer the counterproposal to the Blackout Initiative back to the Federal Council for revision. Specifically, the lower house is demanding clarity on the financing of nuclear power plant construction projects.

On Monday, the National Council voted 100 to 97, with two abstentions, to refer the bill back to the Federal Council. In addition to the SP, the Greens, and the GLP, the vast majority of the Center faction also voted in favor. The votes from the Center helped secure a majority for the motion.

However, the lower house rejected a motion to decline to consider the bill at all by a vote of 111 to 88, with no abstentions. Now it is the Council of States’ turn again on Tuesday. It must decide whether it agrees with the rejection.

During the spring session, the Council of States had spoken out in favor of removing the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants from the law. The Federal Council also wants to make it possible again to grant framework permits for new nuclear power plants.