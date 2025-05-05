The National Council believes that juveniles should be judged according to adult criminal law for particularly serious offenses. (Symbolic image from the archive) sda

Harsher penalties, unconditional imprisonment, and adult criminal law should apply in particularly serious cases: With a narrow majority, the National Council has approved a tightening of juvenile criminal law.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss juvenile criminal law is to be tightened: The National Council has narrowly approved a motion by Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel against the recommendation of the Federal Council.

In future, it should be possible to impose unconditional sentences on juveniles for serious crimes and particularly serious offenses should be judged according to adult criminal law.

The matter will now be discussed by the responsible committee of the Council of States. Show more

The National Council wants to tighten Swiss juvenile criminal law. In future, it should be possible to impose unconditional sentences on juveniles for serious crimes. And if a young person does not cooperate with measures, they should be sent to prison.

On Monday, the National Council adopted a corresponding motion by Nina Fehr Düsel (SVP/ZH) by 95 votes to 94 with three abstentions and a casting vote by President Maja Riniker (FDP/AG).

The Zurich SVP National Councillor is also calling for juveniles to be judged according to adult criminal law for particularly serious crimes. And according to Fehr Düsel's proposal, the maximum period of imprisonment from the age of 16 should be increased from four to six years and from one to two years for 15-year-olds. The Federal Council should submit the corresponding amendments to the law.

Now it's the Council of States' turn

Fehr Düsel explained that young people in Switzerland are increasingly committing serious crimes and displaying great criminal energy. For example, in March 2024, when a 15-year-old who claimed allegiance to the terrorist organization IS seriously injured a Jew with a knife in Zurich.

Juvenile criminal law should not be turned on its head, said Fehr Düsel on Monday in the special session of the National Council. However, selective adjustments are needed for serious crimes. The decisive factor today is simply the age - up to 18 years - and not the seriousness of the offense or the criminal energy.

However, Fehr Düsel's request has not yet reached the Federal Council: the proposal will first go to the relevant committee of the Council of States for further discussion. In the National Council, the Left-Green Party voted against the motion. It was accepted by the right, with votes from the center and the GLP.

Jans: "Don't overdo it"

Federal Councillor Beat Jans asked the National Council to reject the motion and said that such demands come up again and again. The Swiss juvenile justice system works well, especially in a global comparison, and is respected internationally. There was no reason to "turn the screw too far", said the head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP).

The aim of Swiss juvenile criminal law is to prevent young people from committing further offenses. The guiding principles are the education and protection of young people. The aim is to get them back on the right track.

We know from neuroscience that brain development is only complete at around 25 years of age. A schematic approach, as Fehr is calling for, is not appropriate. There is also no statistically recognizable correlation between the number of juvenile convictions and the threat of punishment.

Adjustment is already being examined

In the written response to Nina Fehr Düsel's motion, the Federal Council also wrote that a custodial sentence can already be imposed on juveniles today. This is the case if a placement under the Juvenile Penal Code has to be terminated, for example due to "resistance to measures".

Jans also pointed out that the Federal Council is currently reviewing the effectiveness of juvenile penal sanctions following a postulate passed by the Council of States. It is also analyzing whether the law needs to be amended.

These results should not be anticipated, explained the head of the FDJP. However, he did not want to hide the fact that he was concerned about the great criminal energy displayed by certain juvenile offenders, Jans continued.