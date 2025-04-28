Philipp Matthias Bregy, a centrist National Councillor from Valais, is the only candidate for the presidency of the centrist party. (archive picture) Keystone

Philipp Matthias Bregy is the only candidate for the presidency of the centrist party and could succeed Gerhard Pfister at the end of June.

Philipp Matthias Bregy, a centrist National Councillor from Valais, is the only candidate for the presidency of the centrist party. At the end of June, the delegates of the Center Party will decide whether Bregy will succeed the resigning party president Gerhard Pfister.

In Bregy, a high-profile and experienced personality is standing for election, the Center Party wrote in a press release on Monday. The party's cantonal sections had until midday to register candidates for the party presidency. A number of Mitte members decided not to run.

Bregy officially announced his candidacy for the party presidency at the beginning of April in an interview with "Blick". "As party president, you have a lot of time on your hands, but you can create space for yourself," he said at the time.

Search committee examines candidacy

Sufficient time for the family must still be possible. Bregy sees the change of role from parliamentary group leader to party leader as an opportunity for the party: "It provides stability because I already have a leadership role in Bern."

Bregy has been a member of the National Council since 2019 and is currently a member of the Economic Affairs Committee and the Legal Affairs Committee. He has led the Center parliamentary group since May 2021. He is a lawyer by profession, lives in Naters VS and is the father of two children.

The selection committee will examine Bregy's candidacy next Friday and hear Bregy. The aim is to confirm the application and determine the candidate's eligibility, according to the press release. Bregy and the leadership of the selection committee will then appear before the media.

The Mitte party presidency will be filled at the delegates' meeting on June 28. Gerhard Pfister announced his resignation at the end of June at the beginning of January. If Bregy becomes the new party president, the Mitte parliamentary group will have to look for a new leader.