After more than 18 years in the National Council, Eric Nussbaumer is stepping down. The SP politician from Basel wants to witness the signing of the Bilaterals III - and then throw himself into the referendum campaign one last time.

The long-time SP politician was considered an unwavering supporter of close relations with the EU and was President of the National Council in 2023/24.

His successor in the National Council will be Miriam Locher, who is currently the first successor on the SP list. Show more

An influential figure in Basel-Landschaft politics is leaving federal Bern. As reported by the CH Media newspapers, Eric Nussbaumer is stepping down after more than 18 years as a member of the National Council. The timing is deliberate: Next Monday, the Federal Council will sign the so-called Bilateral Agreements III with the European Union. "This is a historic day," says the 65-year-old SP politician. A central goal of his political work has thus been achieved.

For years, Nussbaumer was regarded as one of the most consistent supporters of the EU in Parliament. Opponents described him as an "EU turbo". Even after the failure of the institutional framework agreement, he remained convinced that stable and contractually regulated relations with the EU were indispensable for Switzerland. With regard to the current treaty package, he says: "The Federal Council has put together a good treaty package."

His political career was crowned with the office of President of the National Council in 2023/24, but he was still denied an executive office. He ran unsuccessfully several times for the Baselbieter government and also for the Council of States in 2019, where he was narrowly defeated. In political circles, he was therefore sometimes referred to as an "unfinished man".

Nussbaumer wants to throw himself into the voting campaign one last time

However, his parliamentary work will not end abruptly with his resignation. As President of the European Movement Switzerland, he wants to get involved once again in the upcoming referendum campaign. Despite being signed, the Bilaterals III are not yet politically secure. Nussbaumer is expecting a tough referendum battle. "It will be very close. The starting position is 50/50," he says, referring to the opposition announced by the Swiss People's Party.

He will be succeeded in the National Council by Miriam Locher. The woman from Münchenstein is the first successor on the SP list. Locher was parliamentary group president in the cantonal parliament and cantonal party president.

Nussbaumer can look back on a long career that extends far beyond European politics. As an entrepreneur, he built up the Baselbieter energy cooperative ADEV over decades into a company with a turnover in the double-digit millions. In the National Council, he played a decisive role in shaping energy policy and worked on the Energy Strategy 2050, which promoted the phase-out of nuclear power and the promotion of renewable energies following the reactor disaster in Fukushima.