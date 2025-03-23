The same picture at Easter, Whitsun and at the start of the summer holidays: politicians and traffic planners are unable to find a solution to the traffic jam on the Gotthard.

The traffic chaos at the Gotthard is imminent at Easter. A motion by SVP National Councillor Benjamin Giezendanner calls for the pass road to be open all year round. Alpine conservationists are not the only ones who don't think so.

Easter is just around the corner - and with it the annual traffic chaos on the Gotthard. Drivers struggle through the Alps at a snail's pace, while the locals in the canton of Uri suffer from the traffic. Traffic planners and politicians have been looking for a solution for years - so far without success.

Now Aargau SVP National Councillor Benjamin Giezendanner has put forward a new proposal: the Gotthard Pass should be open to traffic all year round. This measure, which would cost around CHF 300 million, is intended to prevent the Easter traffic jam and relieve the burden on the communities in the canton of Uri.

The Gotthard Pass road is not usually opened until Whitsun. In the first few weeks after the road is opened, cars drive between meter-high walls of snow.

The first tourists make their way along the reopened Gotthard Pass road after the winter closure, photographed on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. KEYSTONE

Contradictory to the Alpine Initiative?

The proposal is supported by 60 National Councillors, mainly from the FDP and SVP, but also by Ticino Social Democrat Bruno Storni, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

In order to keep the pass open all year round, avalanche barriers and new connecting roads would be necessary. Giezendanner argues that this would not represent an increase in capacity, as no additional lanes would be built.

But Pro Alps, formerly the Alpine Initiative, vehemently disagrees. The organization sees this as an increase in transit capacity, which is contrary to the Federal Constitution. The Alpine Initiative, which was adopted in 1994, expressly prohibits increasing the transport capacity of transit roads in the Alps.

Pro Alps proposes alternative solutions, such as a fee for passing through tunnels or an advance notification system. However, the Federal Council rejects these as they would discriminate against southern Switzerland. Slot management, where drivers would have to register for a specific transit time, is also considered impractical.

Experts fear that travelers would leave too early to avoid missing their slot, which would require huge waiting areas for cars.

Uri is skeptical, Ticino reacts positively

In the canton of Uri, Giezendanner's proposal is met with skepticism. Simon Stadler, a member of the Uri Central National Council, is instead relying on other measures to reduce bypass traffic, such as temporary road closures for non-residents.

In Ticino, on the other hand, the proposal is welcomed as it would improve the connection to German-speaking Switzerland. FDP National Councillor Simone Gianini emphasizes the importance of year-round accessibility so as not to be cut off from the rest of Switzerland in winter. This could be the case if the road tunnel and the two rail tunnels were closed at the same time.

Bruno Storni supports the proposal to reduce the Easter traffic jam, but emphasizes the importance of train traffic to the south. SBB has already increased capacity and the journey time is shorter than by car thanks to the base tunnel.

