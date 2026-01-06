  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tragedy in Crans-Montana National day of mourning takes place on Friday in Martigny VS

Lea Oetiker

6.1.2026

Mourning in Crans-Montana: sea of flowers and candles for the victims of the New Year's Eve fire
Mourning in Crans-Montana: sea of flowers and candles for the victims of the New Year's Eve fire
Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa

Following the devastating fire in Crans-Montana that claimed 40 lives, President Guy Parmelin has declared a national day of mourning on Friday. The memorial service will take place in Martigny VS - with guests from all over Europe.

06.01.2026, 10:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • President Guy Parmelin has declared a national day of mourning on Friday.
  • He is remembering the 40 victims of the Crans-Montana fire.
  • Macron and Mattarella will also attend the ceremony in Martigny. Church bells will ring throughout Switzerland at 2 pm.
Show more

President Guy Parmelin has declared a national day of mourning on Friday in memory of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire.

The bereaved families have been invited. They come from Switzerland and six other countries: France, Italy, Turkey, Portugal, Romania and Belgium.

The devastating fire in the bar claimed the lives of 40 people - almost half of them minors. Among the victims are 22 Swiss nationals. A further eight were from France, six from Italy and one person each from Turkey, Portugal and Belgium.

A FDFA spokesperson confirmed to the Tages-Anzeiger that the heads of government of these countries have also been contacted. French President Emmanuel Macron has already announced his intention to attend, a spokesperson for the French government said on Monday. Macron will be accompanied by Benhamin Haddad, the Secretary of State responsible for Europe. Italian President Sergio Matterella will also be traveling to Crans Montana.

Funeral service to take place in Martigny VS

The event was actually supposed to take place in a church in Crans-Montana. However, the memorial service will now take place in Martigny VS. The reason for this: snowfall expected for the weekend and safety concerns.

Preparations for the ceremony to mark the national day of mourning are underway, as the State of Valais announced in a press release on Tuesday. The official part will begin at 1.45 pm at the Exhibition and Assembly Center (CERM) in Martigny.

For the inhabitants of Crans-Montana, a broadcast of the ceremony will be offered by appointment at the Le Régent congress center. The aim is to "share a moment of reflection and solidarity on this day of national mourning", the press release continues. At 2 p.m., all church bells throughout Switzerland will ring for five minutes.

More about Crans-Montana

Tragedy in Crans-Montana VS. All 116 injured identified - 83 are still in hospital

Tragedy in Crans-Montana VSAll 116 injured identified - 83 are still in hospital

Lawyer explains.

Lawyer explains"There is only one way to get justice for the victims"

What we don't know yet. These questions about the fire disaster are still unanswered

What we don't know yetThese questions about the fire disaster are still unanswered