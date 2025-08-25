Swiss military music is causing a row. Symbolic image: sda

A performance by the military band in Riedholz SO is causing trouble: the well-known piece "Lili Marleen" was played - composed by Norbert Schultze, a musician with a Nazi past. One member of the orchestra refused to perform.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The piece "Lili Marleen" was performed at a military music concert in Solothurn.

The German composer Norbert Schultze wrote Nazi propaganda songs during the Second World War.

One musician refused to take part - the army denies accusations that he was muzzled. Show more

A Swiss military music concert has sparked controversy. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the Swiss Army Brass Band played the soldiers' song "Lili Marleen" in Riedholz SO last week.

The German composer of the piece, Norbert Schultze, wrote several National Socialist battle songs during the Second World War on behalf of Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and was a member of the NSDAP.

One member of the orchestra therefore refused to take part. "I didn't agree to play this piece," the musician told CH Media. He had googled the composer's name and was shocked by his past.

The commander showed understanding and a replacement musician was found. Nevertheless, the colonel was also called in - he was advised not to mention the reasons to his colleagues and not to disclose them to the media.

Army rejects accusations

The army rejects this account. There can be no question of a muzzle, explained the media office. A solution was sought together so that the preparations would not be disrupted. "We then discussed this openly within the orchestra and everyone supported the decision," the statement reads.

According to the army, "Lili Marleen" is a popular piece with military orchestras internationally and has been performed for years. They are aware that certain works are controversial due to their historical background, said a spokeswoman. Clarifications would be made in the event of uncertainties.

Norbert Schultze, who died in 2002, later justified his work for the Nazi regime with the argument that he would otherwise have been sent to the front as a soldier. According to reports, he stipulated in his will that all copyrights from his war years should go to the German Red Cross - including "Lili Marleen".

This rule still applies today.