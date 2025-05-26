According to the preliminary report, the incident occurred near the Thurgau municipality of Knesswil. Swisstopo

Two small aircraft came dangerously close to each other over Kesswil on September 18, 2024. The incident has only just come to light thanks to a preliminary report by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 18, 2024, there was a near-collision between a Swiss Cessna and a German Cirrus over Kesswil TG.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board only published a preliminary report in May 2025.

The exact causes and the distance between the aircraft are still the subject of the investigation. Show more

On September 18, 2024, two small aircraft came dangerously close to each other above the Thurgau municipality of Kesswil. Details of the incident have only now become known after the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) published its preliminary report on the ongoing investigation in mid-May 2025.

According to this report, the near-collision occurred at around 16:09 at an altitude of around 1,400 meters above sea level, approximately 18.5 kilometers before runway 06 at Friedrichshafen Airport.

A Cessna C152 with Swiss registration HB-TSN and a Cirrus SR22 with German registration D-ECZZ were involved.

This is what a Cessna C152 looks like. (archive picture) SDKmac / CC BY-SA 4.0

The Cessna was flying under visual flight rules. It took off from St. Gallen-Altenrhein and was on its way to Buttwil AG. The aircraft belongs to a flight school, and it is currently not publicly known who was flying it at the time of the incident. The Cirrus was flying under instrument flight rules from Olbia (Italy) to Friedrichshafen.

How exactly the two aircraft came to a critical approach and how close they came to each other is still the subject of an ongoing investigation. It is not possible to make any statements on this at present, the STSB said in response to an inquiry from blue News.

Friedrichshafen Airport is located in Germany. Openstreetmaps

The investigating body is also brief on the question of why the preliminary report only came several months after the incident: "The preliminary investigation and the procurement of the data required for the decision took several months."

