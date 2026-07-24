Lake Zurich is seeing increasing use. Following a near-collision between a wakeboarder and a passenger ferry, safety concerns have been raised. Authorities and ferry operators are urging greater consideration.

Wakeboarders cross paths with ferries Near-miss on Lake Zurich—but the real problem is something else

Here's what it's all about Last weekend, there was a near-collision on Lake Zurich between a wakeboarder and a passenger ferry.

However, the police and the Lake Zurich Shipping Company see no evidence of a fundamental safety issue.

What matters most is being considerate and following the right-of-way rules. Summary created with

P.B.* still remembers clearly the moment when a wakeboarder suddenly appeared across the bow of his sailboat on Lake Zurich. From his perspective, it was a risky moment. “I get the feeling that some wakeboarders treat their course like a fixed lane and forget that they’re not the only ones out on the lake,” says the sailor.

The Lake Zurich Shipping Company (ZSG) has also encountered similar situations. Following a near-collision between a wakeboarder and a passenger boat last weekend, the question arises: Are wakeboarders on Lake Zurich a growing safety concern—or are such incidents primarily a result of the increasingly congested waters?

Last weekend, the lake police inspected ten boat operators on Lake Zurich. During the inspection, the captain of a passenger boat reported a near-collision with a wakeboarder. The police were able to locate the wakeboarder involved as well as the boat operator and charged both with multiple violations of the Inland Waterways Act.

In response to an inquiry from blue News, the Zurich Cantonal Police stated that the incident should currently be considered an isolated case. There are no statistics that track exclusively wakeboarding or water skiing incidents. “It is not possible to make a statistically substantiated statement regarding trends in such incidents or violations.”

At the same time, the cantonal police point out that the number of recreational water sports equipment on Swiss lakes is increasing. As usage rises, the number of potential conflicts could also increase.

"Quick, let's get across before the ferry comes"

The ZSG does not keep precise statistics on wakeboarding incidents either. However, when asked, they stated that, based on the captains’ subjective observations, they are having to perform an increasing number of evasive maneuvers to avoid wakeboarders.

“Wakeboarders often speed past our passenger ships,” the ZSG reports. This becomes particularly problematic when the athletes fall in front of a ship and the captains have to react quickly.

The Limmat ferry must give way to stand-up paddlers when docking at the Bürkliplatz boat station. Keystone

However, the ZSG emphasizes that wakeboarders do not generally pose a danger to navigation: “Safety on the lake is not significantly compromised by any one water sport.” Mutual consideration is key.

The Power of Large Ships

According to the ZSG, a common source of conflict is the understanding of right-of-way rules. Scheduled ferry services are considered vessels with right of way and must not be obstructed while underway. They can be identified by a green ball on the mast or, at night, by a green right-of-way light.

It is precisely the size of the ships that makes critical situations difficult: A scheduled ferry cannot swerve or stop immediately like a small recreational boat. The ZSG points out that, depending on the speed, the stopping distance can be up to 200 meters.

Who Has the Right of Way on the Lake? Ships on a course toward

Cargo ships ahead

Vocational schools

Sailboats in front of

Rowing boats ahead

Motorboats in front of

Sailboards and Kiteboards

Stricter rules are not necessary

The ZSG generally considers the existing regulations to be sufficient. The bigger problem, it says, is that not all lake users are aware of their rights and obligations when on the lake. The cantonal police also currently see no reason to classify wakeboarding as a safety issue in general. The key is for all users to comply with the applicable regulations.

Several wakeboarding operators on Lake Zurich who were contacted had not responded to inquiries from blue News by the time of publication.

* Name known to the editorial staff

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