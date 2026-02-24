In the Bernese village of Walkringen, the municipality has to deal with a dispute over a building permit. Google Street View

What began as a conflict over a building permit ended in Walkringen BE with house searches and weapons seized. Two neighbors are now no longer speaking to each other, with no solution in sight.

In Walkringen BE, a dispute over a field path has escalated. Farmer Thomas Zimmermann and his neighbor Andreas Künzler, who is also a member of the local council, have stopped talking to each other. The bone of contention is a 500-metre-long path on Zimmermann's property, as reported by Blick.

Künzler has a footpath and driveway right to his remote house. The former field path was only suitable for tractors and runs across Zimmermann's land. In the fall of 2023, Künzler had the path extended with an excavator and gravel - without permission, according to Zimmermann. "He never asked me. That's illegal," the farmer told Blick. He would have been willing to talk: "I would have been prepared to find a joint solution."

When he tried to talk to him, the neighbor told him that he "wouldn't take any advice from a young farmer". Zimmermann called in the municipality, followed later by a letter from Künzler's lawyer. No agreement was reached in the arbitration court at the beginning of 2025.

House search after threats

In November, the police searched Zimmermann's house. The municipality told Blick: "Both of them made death threats against the other in bilateral talks with our building administrator." It was also mentioned that weapons were present.

Zimmermann speaks of a misunderstanding and emphasizes that he had no intentions of violence. Two weapons with ammunition were seized from him. The police also visited Künzler. He only says: "This case is very incriminating for us."

Dispute over the permit

According to a document obtained by Blick, the cantonal office for forests and natural hazards described the construction work as "inadequate" and classified the path as unlawful because no planning application had been submitted.

The municipality disagrees: this was maintenance work that did not require a permit and the path had not been significantly altered. As a municipal councillor, Künzler has no influence, he is not involved.

Zimmermann nevertheless feels at a disadvantage. He doesn't want to move away: "This is my home. There has to be a solution at some point."

