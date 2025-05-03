A refurbishment of an apartment building in the Zurich Unterland region has triggered a legal dispute that has lasted for years. Symbolbild: Keystone

What began with a balcony ended in a legal marathon. Two neighbors failed with all their objections to a house renovation in the Zurich Unterland.

The legal dispute over renovations to an apartment building in the Zurich Unterland region dragged on for almost three years.

The reason: two neighbors appealed several times against building permits issued by the municipality.

The administrative court dismissed all appeals, including concerns about windows, door design, the parking situation and a missing asbestos report. Show more

The dispute over the renovation of an apartment building in a municipality in the Zurich lowlands began with the replacement of windows and a balcony. The municipality had granted the owner planning permission. Two neighbors did not want to accept this, as reported by the Zürcher Unterländer newspaper.

In winter 2021, they asked the building appeal court to overturn the municipal council's decision and stop construction immediately.

In February 2022, the court rejected these demands. Shortly afterwards, the municipal council approved further conversions, which led to another appeal by the neighbors. With the exception of the issue of parking spaces, all objections were rejected by the building appeal court. The neighbors then appealed to the administrative court.

All appeals dismissed

The plaintiffs argued that the division of the planning application prevented a comprehensive assessment. The Administrative Court disagreed and confirmed that the coordination of the planning applications was sufficient. The criticism of the new plastic windows and the door design was also rejected. The court found that the coloring of the door was inconspicuous and not disruptive.

Other complaints concerned the parking situation, visibility, a missing asbestos report, the height of the chimney and access to an equipment room. After almost three years, all complaints were dismissed and the ruling is now final.

The neighbors must pay the court costs of 4340 francs as well as compensation of 2500 francs to the builder. As they were represented by a lawyer, they could face additional costs.