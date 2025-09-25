After ten years of inheritance disputes, a man has finally achieved his goal. Then he loses control of himself and kills a man. Picture: Google Streetview

A man kills a relative on the farm they share. This was preceded by an inheritance dispute that lasted for years. Now the confessed perpetrator is on trial

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has confessed to killing his uncle on the farm they shared in Maur ZH.

On September 25, 2025, he will stand trial in the Uster ZH district court.

According to various media reports, the case was preceded by a bitter inheritance dispute over the farm that lasted for years. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

10.08 a.m. This is how the court ruled on the motions for evidence District Judge Simmen explained that the court had decided in a majority decision that the opinion of Dr. Kiesewetter, prepared on behalf of the defendant, would be included in the files. However, since it was only an opinion and not an expert opinion, there was no reason to have another expert opinion prepared.

9.32 a.m. The hearing is interrupted District judge interrupts the hearing to discuss the application to take up the counter-expert opinion - or the statement.

9:27 a.m. The rebuttal opinion is only an opinion Another lawyer for a private plaintiff emphasizes that Dr. Kiesewetter's expert opinion is only a statement, as the highly experienced psychiatrist Dr. Kiesewetter himself states in his letter. Dr. Kiesewetter was well aware that his discussion did not meet the requirements of an expert opinion.

9.21 a.m. Public prosecutor opposes further expert opinion The public prosecutor is of a completely different opinion. The defense's expert opinion is a party opinion that was written in the interests of the defendant and without talking to him. For this reason, the application to include the second expert opinion should be rejected. Attorney Bettoni, who represents a private plaintiff, is of the same opinion. He also calls for the motion to be rejected.

9.17 a.m. The defense counsel makes motions The defense attorney submits a motion that an expert opinion be placed on file that assesses the defendant's culpability as significantly lower than the one already on file. This report describes H. as fully culpable. If two expert opinions contradict each other in this way, the defense lawyer argues that a superior opinion should be drawn up to clarify the situation.

9.09 a.m. Defense lets defendant recount further events from the court The official defense attorney has the defendant recount another event to show how unfairly the aunt and uncle treated the defendant. It concerns the use of tractors belonging to Martin H., which he had stored in a rented shed. It turns out that there had been repeated arguments between Martin H. and his uncle and aunt, mostly about questions of use and work on the farm.

9.07 a.m. Difficult relationship with the other farm residents The official defense lawyer asks the accused questions about the ten years his family had lived on the farm where his uncle and aunt already lived. "What was the atmosphere like?" he wants to know. It had "gone downhill at full throttle", replies Martin H. At one point, they raised the rent to 4,000 francs a month. That was impossible to pay for a carpenter, his profession at the time. Another time, his aunt urged him to sign a document. He was not a fast reader, so he wanted to read it through in peace. But she continued to press him. He had refused. She insulted him, telling him not to be so stupid. He continued to refuse, then she started hitting him and he backed away. In the meantime, the defendant's wife intervened. He then made what he called a liberating blow. He was no longer able to retreat any further. The uncle then said that Martin H. had now become violent. A customer of the kennel who happened to be present witnessed the incident and later confirmed the defendant's account.

8.58 a.m. "When were you diagnosed with ADD?" Attorney Baumann wants to know when the defendant was diagnosed with ADD. He cannot answer this question exactly. He mentions corona. So it seems to have happened in adulthood. Martin H.'s three children also have ADHD or ADD. The lawyer asks questions about the dosage, questions the defendant's statements.

8.56 a.m. Attorney Baumann asks another question about the excavation work Attorney Baumann, the defendant's official defense attorney, wants to know whether he signed the contract. After all, he was not yet the owner of the farm at the time. He had received it from his father two days before the crime. This was preceded by a ten-year inheritance dispute.

8.54 a.m. Accused agreed to his uncle's building work and objected to it shortly afterwards Lawyer Bettoni states that the accused had agreed to excavation work on the farm in a contract a few days before the crime. Two days later, he objected to this. The defendant explains that this was not about the work itself, but about the conversion of a shed in connection with the work for a pipeline to the shed.

8.51 a.m. The defendant did not mention the fence in the first interrogation The lawyer asks why Martin H. did not mention the fence at first. He had not wanted to wake any sleeping dogs because the fence had been erected without a building permit. He did not want the fence to become an issue, the defendant explains.

8.48 a.m. Lawyer Bettoni wants to know whether he had previously thought that it would be better for him if an uncle were dead Lawyer Bettoni wants to know whether the accused once thought it would be better if his uncle were dead. He denies that he never thought that. The lawyer is representing a private plaintiff.

8.46 a.m. "How do you know that the side effects come from the Focalin?" The prosecutor wants to know from the defendant how he knows that the side effects come from the Focalin. He replied that he had never experienced anything like it before. He also explains that he does not miss any junctions by car on a route he knows.

8.42 a.m. What else do they know about the crime? The defendant is asked to tell what he still knows after his uncle said the fateful sentence - "You can slowly take down the fence". My uncle said the sentence and I was seized by panic that the boarding house could be closed and our livelihood would be gone. He grabbed a piece of wood and ran at his uncle. He put up a fight at first, the defendant reports in a matter-of-fact tone. Then he hit him. He then sprayed the blood away with the hose and pulled his uncle near an outside staircase. Then he called the ambulance. He then came to on the bed of a detention center.

8.38 a.m. Dose increased in the week before the crime He had taken a Focalin at 7 am. He had already felt side effects beforehand, the accused said. He did not feel so good. He wanted to talk to the doctor about it, but wanted to wait. As his children were also taking tablets, he knew that they could get used to the side effects. He then describes how he was overwhelmed by a recipe, "I wasn't able to carry out a simple order." Once he got lost on the way home, which he knew inside out. Another time he was mean to his wife - for no reason. He was often overwhelmed by everyday situations, he explains.

8.27 a.m. Martin H. disagrees with an expert opinion about him and brings medication into the discussion An expert opinion describes the defendant as capable of guilt at the time. He does not agree with the expert opinion and the way it was drawn up. He brings up the drug Focalin, which he had taken before the crime. Perhaps it had something to do with the fact that it had "welded him a fuse", as it says in the interrogation protocol. The man, who according to media reports suffers from ADD - attention deficit disorder - said that he had previously taken Ritalin, but that it had not worked. Focalin had helped him to concentrate and finish work that he had started. However, the side effects were not good. Ritalin and later Focalin were prescribed to him by his doctor.

8.26 a.m. I have done other bad things The accused says that he did other bad things, meaning that he cleaned up the traces, rinsed the blood from the yard with a hose and burned the piece of wood - the murder weapon. "You wanted to make it look like a fall down the stairs?" - "Yes, but I didn't think anything of it," he replies. He speaks objectively and calmly about his crime and shows no signs of defending himself against his guilt.

8.21 a.m. The accused confesses and acknowledges his guilt When questioned by the judge, the accused confirms that he confesses to the crime as described in the indictment and acknowledges his guilt. He could not explain why he had done this. It was not him, he was not like that. Three days after the crime, he was asked by the public prosecutor why he had stopped hitting his uncle. He repeated his answer that he could not answer that any more than why he had started hitting his relative on the head with a piece of wood.

8.19 a.m. "If I could, I would turn back time and never make that mistake again" The judge asks what his wish would be. It's not realistic, but a time machine would be handy to turn back time and not make the mistake again, says Martin H. He's sorry for what he did.

8.17 a.m. "Would a fresh start in Canada be an option for you" The defendant's father lives in Canada and runs a gold mine there, he tells the judge. His father also sticks by him, but they have hardly spoken about the crime. The judge wants to know whether it would be an option for him to emigrate to Canada and start again there. Martin H. says no, that he had been there to learn English. But living there would be nothing for him.

8.14 a.m. The three children know what happened The judge wants to know if the children know what happened. They are informed, they know what happened, answers the accused Martin H. (name changed). The daughter had been in psychotherapy, but had broken it off. She did not want to talk about it, the father was a good man, she said. They had introduced the children slowly. But the two sons don't like to talk about it either. His wife stands by him, despite the terrible event.

8.10 a.m. How are you today? The district judge asks the defendant how he is feeling. "Fine so far, a bit nervous," replies the man accused of deliberate homicide. The judge wants to know how he is now that he can live on the farm again, which has been the case for the last few months. He says that his daughter is making progress at school again since he has been home. He also talks about his daily routine, how he takes one of his two sons to ice hockey training early in the morning. Then the first customers will soon arrive at the kennel that he runs with his wife on their farm in Maur. "Then we just get on with it, help the children with their homework and have dinner."

8.05 a.m. District judge Simmen opens the trial Wearing a white shirt, the defendant sits in the courtroom and answers the judge's questions about himself without hesitation.

7.50 a.m. The trial begins at 8 o'clock There is great interest in the trial of the man who beat his uncle to death; the courtroom in the Uster district court is packed to the last seat. The trial is broadcast into a second room. In front of the court and in the corridors, people of all ages talk in hushed tones about what has happened and what they have read about it in the media. They know each other, it's not hard to tell. Show more

A spiteful remark, then the man strikes and goes into a rage. He beats his 71-year-old uncle to death with a piece of wood.

The indictment does not contain much more than the course of events. There is no indication of what drove the man to kill his relative apparently without mercy.

On Thursday, the alleged perpetrator will stand before the district court of Uster ZH. The public prosecutor is demanding a conviction for intentional homicide and a sentence of at least 16 years in prison.

Heirs fight over the farm

Various media outlets have researched and reported the story in recent years. The "NZZ" did this in the most detail a few days ago. It calls the man who is now on trial Martin. In reality, his name is different.

Apparently, an inheritance dispute had been simmering on the farm in Maur ZH, in a picturesque location overlooking Lake Greifensee, for ten years. Martin grew up there and returned with his family in 2014. His father now lives in Canada, while his brother and sister - Martin's uncle and aunt - live in other buildings on the farm.

After moving in, Martin and his wife set up a kennel on the farm. The farm is leased to a third party. The couple with three children want to buy the farm from the other heirs, the uncle and aunt.

The inheritance dispute is over - then the deed is done

According to the NZZ, the aunt and uncle make life difficult for their nephew and the family with rent increases, debt collection and threats of termination.

The father and co-heir, who lives in Canada, is said to have withdrawn his sister's power of attorney as heir representative during a visit after seeing how she was treating his son and his wife.

In February 2024, the aunt and uncle finally agreed to sell their inheritance to Martin's father. He immediately signs the farm over to his son.

Two days later, there is an argument that ends with around 25 blows with a piece of firewood and the death of the uncle. According to the indictment, it was triggered by a derogatory remark made by the older man about a fence that had possibly been erected illegally and was part of the dog enclosure.

An attempt at an explanation and a media crisis

Martin apparently allowed himself to be arrested without resistance. He admits to the crime but cannot explain it, according to the NZZ. In the report, his wife suspects that he was afraid he would have to close the kennel because of the offending fence. He is dyslexic with ADD (not to be confused with ADHD) and has always felt inferior to people who are good with words - including his uncle and aunt.

A local newspaper blames the municipality's building authority for the senior's death, adding a media crisis to the village tragedy. The local paper is owned by the municipality, which then dismisses the staff and ceases publication. But this event also has a long history. However, this is not on trial at the Uster district court.

Martin spends around a year in custody. He is allowed to spend the last few months before the trial on the farm with his family. In view of the crime he has confessed to, he is unlikely to return there in the next few years.