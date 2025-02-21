  1. Residential Customers
Killing in Maur ZH Nephew of dead man (71) charged

SDA

21.2.2025 - 11:33

A man is killed in Maur ZH in February 2024. The public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the nephew.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has charged a 39-year-old Swiss man with intentional homicide. They accuse the man of killing his uncle in Maur ZH in February last year.

The accused is alleged to have suddenly attacked his uncle at his home on a farm in Maur ZH on February 24, 2024 and inflicted life-threatening injuries using massive blunt force, as the public prosecutor's office announced on Friday. The then 71-year-old victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested by the police at the scene of the crime. He will have to answer to the Uster district court. The date of the trial is not yet known.

