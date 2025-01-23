According to the company, Nestlé's vegan KitKat did not match the success of the milk chocolate version. Picture: sda

Around a year and a half ago, Nestlé launched its vegan KitKat bar. Now the company is backtracking and withdrawing the product from the market.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nestlé is taking the vegan version of the KitKat bar off the market.

The reason is the dominance of classic milk chocolate products in the bar segment.

Nestlé only launched KitKat Vegan in summer 2022.

The company wanted to take a further step towards "green zero" with the product. Show more

Nestlé has withdrawn its KitKat Vegan bar from the market. As reported by Lebensmittelzeitung, the move affects almost all countries in which the company had launched the product. The bar will only continue to be available in the UK.

Nestlé cites the greater success achieved by the manufacturer with classic chocolate products as the reason for the withdrawal. These "dominate" the bar segment and "account for the largest share of sales". "We have therefore decided to no longer offer KitKat Vegan," explained a company spokesperson.

End for Nestlé's first vegan chocolate bar

KitKat Vegan was Nestlé's first vegan chocolate bar. The company added the product to its range in August 2022. A press release at the time stated that the bar produced at the chocolate factory in Hamburg was made "for the global stage". The plan was to run around 800,000 bars of the new variant through the assembly lines every day.

The move was also motivated by ecological objectives. With an 18 percent lower carbon footprint than the milk chocolate variant, Nestlé wanted to take a further step towards the goal of "green zero" with KitKat Vegan. This is part of the Group's plan to achieve zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2025.