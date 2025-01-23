Nestlé has withdrawn its KitKat Vegan bar from the market. As reported by Lebensmittelzeitung, the move affects almost all countries in which the company had launched the product. The bar will only continue to be available in the UK.
Nestlé cites the greater success achieved by the manufacturer with classic chocolate products as the reason for the withdrawal. These "dominate" the bar segment and "account for the largest share of sales". "We have therefore decided to no longer offer KitKat Vegan," explained a company spokesperson.
End for Nestlé's first vegan chocolate bar
KitKat Vegan was Nestlé's first vegan chocolate bar. The company added the product to its range in August 2022. A press release at the time stated that the bar produced at the chocolate factory in Hamburg was made "for the global stage". The plan was to run around 800,000 bars of the new variant through the assembly lines every day.
The move was also motivated by ecological objectives. With an 18 percent lower carbon footprint than the milk chocolate variant, Nestlé wanted to take a further step towards the goal of "green zero" with KitKat Vegan. This is part of the Group's plan to achieve zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2025.