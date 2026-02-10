Several cows had to be euthanized. (symbolic image) Oliver Berg/dpa

A new case of animal cruelty is causing outrage in the Neuchâtel Jura: dozens of neglected cows were discovered on a farm in La Brévine. Now the farmer is speaking out.

In the Neuchâtel Jura, a farmer was reported for neglecting animals.

Several cows had died or had to be euthanized.

The farmer told RTS that the abuses were due to "exhaustion" and family pressure.

Following the incident, the authorities want to tighten controls and involve social services more closely. Show more

Following another case of animal abuse in the Neuchâtel Jura, the farmer concerned has spoken out publicly for the first time. The man told RTS that he was in a state of complete exhaustion and was therefore no longer able to take sufficient care of his animals.

The authorities discovered around 70 neglected cows on the farm in the valley of La Brévine around three weeks ago. Five animals, including four calves, were already dead and ten more had to be euthanized.

"It's a vicious circle, there are a lot of things piling up," the farmer told RTS. "At some point it becomes too much: there are family reasons, work reasons..." He confessed that he did not provide his cattle with sufficient care, but emphasized that feed and water were always available.

Milk quality deteriorated

The veterinary authorities became aware after the farm's milk quality deteriorated. "The milk quality was poor," explained Pierre-François Gobat, Head of the Consumption and Veterinary Service of the canton of Neuchâtel, in an interview with SRF.

They therefore acted quickly and inspected the farm within two days. According to Gobat, the rapid response saved the lives of numerous animals.

The canton announced that it would tighten controls in future and involve social services in the early detection of problem cases. According to State Councillor Laurent Favre, around thirty farms that are suspected of having social problems are currently being inspected.

The farmer, who now has to go to court, is no longer allowed to keep animals until further notice. "I hope to find a normal life again. A life as a farmer, if possible with animals," he told RTS.