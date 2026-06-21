Neutrality has a long tradition in Switzerland. A minority of the population now wants to enshrine it in the Federal Constitution. (File photo) Keystone

The neutrality initiative from SVP circles is entering the referendum campaign trailing significantly. According to a poll, 54 percent of respondents currently oppose the proposal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a Leewas poll, the neutrality initiative from SVP circles currently has no chance of securing a majority. A total of 54 percent of respondents oppose the proposal, while 34 percent support it. The initiative will be put to a vote on September 27.

Thirty-six percent of respondents firmly reject the proposal, while 18 percent say “somewhat no.” On the other hand, 23 percent voted “definitely” in favor and 11 percent “somewhat” in favor. Twelve percent abstained.

These are the results of a poll published on Sunday by the Leewas Institute on behalf of Tamedia and 20 Minuten. Between June 11 and 14, 2026, 26,205 people were surveyed for the poll.

What does the initiative seek to achieve?

The popular initiative “Preservation of Swiss Neutrality” aims to enshrine “perpetual and armed neutrality” in the Federal Constitution. Economic sanctions would only be permitted if approved by the UN Security Council.

The initiative was launched by the organization Pro Schweiz and by SVP leaders following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Federal Council and Parliament reject the proposal and have not drafted a counterproposal.

Who supports the neutrality initiative?

Support for the initiative comes almost exclusively from SVP circles—72 percent intend to vote in favor of it. The proposal tends to be favored more by younger voters from rural areas with lower levels of education.

Who is voting “No” on the Neutrality Initiative?

Apart from the SVP, the initiative faces widespread opposition among voters. Opposition is strongest among the Green Liberals (82 percent), the Greens (79 percent), and the SP (77 percent). These tend to be older, college-educated people living in urban areas.

Who is abstaining?

In contrast to men, women were more reluctant to take a clear stance: their share of abstentions was more than twice that of men (16 percent versus 7 percent). By comparison, the proportion of men was higher than that of women in both the “yes” camp (40 percent to 32 percent) and the “no” camp (25 percent to 21 percent).