Përparim Avdili in Zurich's city hall on Sunday. The FDP politician missed out on election to the city council. Keystone

Seven out of nine seats on Zurich City Council will go to the SP and the Greens in future. Political scientist Sean Müller explains why the FDP lost despite an expensive election campaign and why well-known candidates played an important role.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The left-wing majority in Zurich City Council was increased to 7 out of 9 seats: The Greens won an additional seat and the FDP fell back to just one seat for the first time in around 30 years.

Political scientist Sean Müller speaks of a historically strong dominance of the classic left.

He explains the success of the left with well-known candidates such as Balthasar Glättli and Céline Widmer. Show more

In the city of Zurich, there was not only a vote on Sunday, but also an election - with a clear result: Zurich's city government remains firmly in left-wing hands.

In the city council, the left was even able to increase its majority and now holds seven of the nine seats. The Greens now have three seats, one more than before. This gain came at the expense of the FDP. "The last time the FDP had only one seat on the city council was from 1986 to 92, since then - with the exception of 2013/14 - it has always managed two," says political scientist Sean Müller from the University of Bern in an interview with blue News. Now it is falling back to one seat for the first time in around 35 years. Top candidate and president of the Zurich FDP, Përparim Avdili, who also ran for the city presidency, narrowly missed out on a place on the city council.

About the expert zvg Sean Müller is a lecturer in political science at the University of Bern. He specializes in Swiss and comparative federalism, territorial politics and direct democracy.

"This is the first time in history that there has been such a strong classic left-wing dominance," says Müller. There have been similar constellations before - for example from 1946 to 1949, when five SP city councillors governed with a communist, or in 2013/14 with four SP, two Greens and Richard Wolff from the Alternative List. In 2014, however, the FDP regained its second seat. Such a strong left-wing dominance for an estimated four years is therefore remarkable.

At first glance, the difference between six and seven left-wing seats on the city council may seem small. "If one side already has a majority, this one additional person doesn't make a huge difference," says Müller. Nevertheless, the additional majority has a certain effect - both externally and politically. This makes it easier to find a majority for individual projects.

According to Müller, however, the elections show above all how strongly personal elections work. With Balthasar Glättli and Céline Widmer, two nationally known politicians stood for the Greens and the SP, both of whom sit on the National Council and therefore started the election campaign with a big head start in terms of name recognition. "If you know someone, you're more likely to vote for them, which is why people talk about the incumbent bonus," says Müller.

For the left, joining the city government is a step up

Such well-known personalities do exist on both political sides. However, it is currently easier for left-wing parties to put forward high-profile candidates. Moving from the national parliament to the executive of a city is perceived by left-wing politicians as a step up, whereas for middle-class politicians it is more of a step down. "A national left-wing politician can achieve more in the executive of a city, whereas in the national parliament she is usually in the minority," explains Müller. For the left, this step is therefore currently more attractive.

This partly explains why the FDP was unsuccessful in the city council despite an intensive and expensive election campaign. However, the situation for the conservatives is not quite as dramatic as it seems at first glance. A more differentiated picture emerges in Zurich's municipal council: although the left-wing parties were able to maintain their majority, the SVP and FDP each gained two seats. "It could have turned out much worse for the FDP," says Müller.

If you look not only at Zurich, but at Swiss cities in general, the FDP is often even the most strongly represented party. One example of this is the canton of Basel-Stadt. "The conservatives can still make a difference in cities," says Müller.

More from the department