The online dog trade is a lucrative business, but puppies are often separated from their mothers too early. IMAGO/Zoonar/Sofiia Potanina (Symbolbild)

In a new campaign, the federal government and animal welfare organizations are advising people to think twice before buying a dog and not to order the animal online without thinking. Amendments to the law are intended to stop the illegal dog trade.

Order online, pay, have it delivered: This is increasingly becoming a problem for dogs. More and more people are ordering their pets online, sometimes spontaneously and without the necessary clarifications.

Dogs bought and paid for at the click of a mouse often come from abroad, and some even enter the country illegally, Martin Reist from the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) told the media in Bern on Tuesday.

In addition, dogs are sometimes bred abroad under conditions that violate animal welfare and puppies are separated from their mothers far too early, Reist continued. Such dogs are often sick, poorly socialized, shy of people or even aggressive.

Online purchases can promote organized crime

Such animals can overwhelm their owners. If the dog is then handed in to an animal shelter, it is not a pleasant experience for either party. And this happens often: 1838 dogs ended up in an animal shelter in 2023. "Every online dog purchase promotes dubious offers," emphasizes Reist. Online purchases abroad could also promote organized crime and facilitate the introduction of epidemics.

Julika Fitzi-Ratghen from Swiss Animal Protection (STS) warns against professionally presented websites and contacting sellers on search ads. "Even if there is talk of loving hobby breeding, this is no guarantee of seriousness," she says. Nor does the price guarantee serious breeding.

Fitzi-Ratghen says that it is difficult to distinguish between reputable and dubious offers for animal welfare dogs from abroad. As a general rule, if you are not allowed to visit a dog beforehand, you should stay away from buying it. The expert recommends seeking advice - from animal welfare organizations or dog schools, for example - before making a purchase.

Demand greater than supply

The campaign by the FSVO and animal welfare under the slogan "You order, your dog pays" aims to counteract this and advises people to buy dogs responsibly. After all, dogs have diverse needs and live for ten to fifteen years. The needs of dog and owner should ideally match.

It is also important to look for a reputable breeder. "No reputable breeder gives their dog away on order, they want to get to know the new owners," continues Reist. Future dog owners should therefore be able to get to know the dog and its environment before buying.

In Switzerland, the demand for dogs is greater than the supply. Fitzi-Ratghen spoke of a demand for 50,000 dogs a year. Around 44,200 new dogs were registered in the Identitas database in 2024. Of these, 24,400 came from abroad. At the end of 2024, there were around 554,000 dogs living in Switzerland.

No exact figures on dubious offers

Due to a lack of mandatory reporting, there are no precise figures on dubious offers. "Dog imports are not generally bad, and not every import is criminal," emphasizes Reist. However, a dubious offer can usually be recognized by the fact that money has to be ordered online and transferred without getting to know the animal and its environment.

In 2024, almost 7900 dogs, i.e. around one in three, were less than 15 weeks old when imported. This could change: since February 1, young dogs under 15 weeks old may no longer be brought into the country commercially. A pre-registration requirement is also planned as an additional measure against illegal imports.

In addition, the FSVO is currently working on legislation to enable Switzerland to cooperate with other countries in the fight against the illegal dog trade, for example by exchanging data.