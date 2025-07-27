  1. Residential Customers
"Cripple", "faulty design", "pile of scrap metal" New army mortar meets with massive criticism - federal government spends millions

27.7.2025 - 10:53

The roof hatch of the Cobra mortar system has to be opened to fire.
VBS

After a long delay, Switzerland has received new mortar systems. However, experience from the war in Ukraine raises questions about the wisdom of this expensive investment.

27.07.2025, 10:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After years of delay, the Swiss army has received its first Mortar 16.
  • Experts and politicians criticize the system as outdated and dangerous, particularly because of its vulnerability to drone attacks.
  • Despite earlier test results and massive criticism, the army is sticking with the project.
The Swiss Armed Forces recently received the first of a total of 48 Cobra mortar systems - seven years late. The cost of the "Mortar 16" project amounts to 600 million Swiss francs.

The expensive purchase has barely arrived and criticism is already being voiced: experience from the war in Ukraine has cast doubt on the suitability of these weapon systems, reports the SonntagsZeitung. In particular, the vulnerability to drone attacks is criticized, as the roof hatch has to be opened to fire, leaving soldiers and ammunition unprotected.

The Cobra systems are mounted on Piranha wheeled infantry fighting vehicles. Peter Hegglin, a member of the Swiss parliament, expressed concerns to the newspaper about the safety of the open gun compartment, which is seen as problematic in the context of modern warfare. "I have major concerns as to whether the system is suitable for use by troops and whether it protects our soldiers sufficiently," Hegglin is quoted as saying.

"Scrap heap after drone attack"

Rudolf P. Schaub, a former lieutenant colonel, also criticizes the system as a "misconstruction" and sees his concerns confirmed by the war in Ukraine. "The Mörser 16 is and remains a cripple," Schaub told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. In an emergency, only "piles of scrap metal" would remain after a drone attack.

Before the decision in favor of the Mortar 16, the Finnish Nemo system, which offers the advantage of a closed combat turret, was also available for selection. Despite contracts ready to be signed, the procurement of Nemo was stopped. The Swiss Federal Audit Office criticized the procurement procedure as non-transparent and politically influenced.

Army defends purchase

An internal army report from 2020 showed that the Mortar 16 did not meet many criteria during tests. However, the Federal Armaments Office emphasizes that the deficiencies were rectified for series production and that the system is suitable for use by troops.

Nevertheless, the army admits that the Mortar 16 has no integrated drone defense and is vulnerable to attack during the firing phase. Despite the criticism, the Confederation sees no reason to cancel the introduction of the system, as 460 million Swiss francs have already been invested.

