Artist Saype creates a new gigantic painting on the Vaud Alps. It is 2500 square meters in size. The 36-year-old is known for his land and street art. You can see six of his works in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The artist Saype has created a new giant painting. It is located on the summit of the Grand Chamossaire.

The new graffiti painting shows a boy with a rucksack on his shoulders.

The artist is known worldwide for his gigantic images on grass, earth, sand or snow. Show more

Whether on the peaks of Swiss mountains or in front of the UN headquarters in New York, the French-Swiss artist Saype repeatedly creates gigantic images on grass, earth, sand or snow.

The giant painting of a boy with a rucksack on his shoulders on the summit of the Grand Chamossaire above Villars-sur-Ollon VD can now be seen.

The giant painting on the Grand Chamossaire covers 2500 square meters. Source: Keystone

The 36-year-old artist uses biodegradable paints such as charcoal or chalk. His paintings focus on solidarity and creativity, especially in global crises. Saype is an abbreviation for "Say Peace".

He used the 2025 European Football Championship as an opportunity to create a giant painting in Geneva. If you want to see some of Saype's works, watch the video.

More videos from this section