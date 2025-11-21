For the time being, chickens are no longer allowed to simply graze outdoors. (symbolic image) Keystone

Bird flu is spreading in Switzerland. The federal government has now introduced nationwide preventive measures to protect poultry from wild birds and prevent the virus from spreading.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government is protecting poultry from wild birds throughout Switzerland and separating animal species.

Dead wild birds should be reported but not touched.

It remains safe to eat poultry products. Show more

The Confederation is extending the preventive measures to protect against bird flu to the whole of Switzerland. This is in response to the death of four ducks and a swan in the town pond of Wil SG.

Throughout Switzerland, livestock owners must restrict their poultry to an area protected from wild birds, as announced by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) on Friday evening. If this is not possible, it must be ensured that the feeding and watering places are protected in such a way that they are not accessible to wild birds.

Further measures are aimed at avoiding contact between the species, among other things. Chickens, ducks, geese and ratites must be kept separately. Livestock owners should wear clothing in the barn that they only use there and restrict access to the barn.

Chicken meat and eggs can still be eaten

The FSVO also advises the public not to touch dead or sick wild birds and to report them immediately to the relevant authorities. Transmission of the bird flu virus to humans has so far only occurred in isolated cases following close, unprotected contact with infected birds. It is still safe to eat poultry products such as chicken meat or eggs.

The amended ordinance comes into force on November 25, 2025 and is valid until March 31, 2026.