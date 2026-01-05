Investigations into the perpetrators, the circumstances of the crime, the background and the motive are still ongoing, the statement added. It spoke of a "complex initial situation".
Following the discovery of the body of a 41-year-old Liechtenstein national on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen SG on the morning of December 24, police found three more dead bodies in an apartment in Vaduz in the afternoon.
According to the national police, these were the 73-year-old father, the 68-year-old mother and the 45-year-old sister of the Liechtenstein national. The autopsies of the four dead were carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen.
According to an earlier statement from the Liechtenstein National Police, the man found dead on the banks of the Rhine was a senior employee of the municipality of Triesen FL. He had been suspended a few days earlier due to irregularities in the municipal treasury.