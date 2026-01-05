The three people were discovered in Vaduz and Sevelen. KEYSTONE

New information has emerged following the four deaths around Vaduz and Sevelen. The three people found in an apartment in Vaduz on December 24 died from stab wounds.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The three people found in an apartment in Vaduz died from stab wounds.

Investigations into the perpetrators, motive and sequence of events are ongoing, according to the public prosecutor's office.

A 41-year-old man had previously been discovered dead on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen. Show more

The three people found dead in an apartment in Vaduz FL on December 24 were stabbed to death. This was announced by the Liechtenstein Public Prosecutor's Office on Monday.

Investigations into the perpetrators, the circumstances of the crime, the background and the motive are still ongoing, the statement added. It spoke of a "complex initial situation".

Following the discovery of the body of a 41-year-old Liechtenstein national on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen SG on the morning of December 24, police found three more dead bodies in an apartment in Vaduz in the afternoon.

According to the national police, these were the 73-year-old father, the 68-year-old mother and the 45-year-old sister of the Liechtenstein national. The autopsies of the four dead were carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen.

According to an earlier statement from the Liechtenstein National Police, the man found dead on the banks of the Rhine was a senior employee of the municipality of Triesen FL. He had been suspended a few days earlier due to irregularities in the municipal treasury.