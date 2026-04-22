An airplane has crashed in Ochlenberg BE. BRK News

Two days after the fatal plane crash in Ochlenberg, Bern, new details have emerged about the plane and its pilot. The 64-year-old man from Solothurn was an experienced flight instructor from Langenthal.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The pilot involved in the accident was a 64-year-old flight instructor from Langenthal, who had converted his experimental aircraft from piston to jet propulsion himself.

The Cricri is considered the smallest twin-engine aircraft in the world and was unique in Switzerland - at the time of the accident, the mandatory test flight program was still underway.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear; the Bern cantonal police and STSB are investigating under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. Show more

At around 1.30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a small aircraft crashed into a meadow in Ochlenberg BE in the canton of Bern. The pilot, a 64-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Solothurn, died at the scene of the accident. The wreckage came to a halt upside down; the area was cordoned off. The Bern cantonal police are investigating the case in coordination with the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB).

It has now emerged that the plane that crashed is a real rarity. The so-called Cricri is the smallest twin-engine manned aircraft in the world. With a wingspan of just under five meters and an empty weight of around 80 kilograms, the aircraft barely fits in a garage. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (Bazl) confirmed to the "Berner Zeitung" that this was the only example of this type in Switzerland.

Conversion to mini-jets - and a new test program

The Cricri was originally developed in the 1970s by French designer Michel Colomban with piston engines. The pilot who died in the accident - an architect by profession and a flight instructor with the Langenthal flying group - had acquired the aircraft second-hand and converted it to mini-jet engines. This modification required new certification and an extensive flight test program.

The first flight after the conversion took place at the beginning of March 2026. Since then, the pilot has completed around 30 flights - always without any complaints. The test program would have been completed shortly, says Jonathan Höhn, President of the Experimental Aviation of Switzerland (EAS) association, to the Berner Zeitung newspaper.

Home-built aircraft now as safe as series-produced aircraft

Höhn, whose association supervises the construction and maintenance of experimental aircraft on behalf of the Federal Office of Civil Aviation, does not wish to speculate on the specific circumstances of the accident. However, he emphasizes to the newspaper that home-built aircraft have reached a high level of safety today: "There have been practically no technical accidents in recent years. The construction of such aircraft is very closely monitored - from the association's own construction advisors to final inspections by the aviation authorities.

Around 180 experimental aircraft are registered in Switzerland; two to five new ones are added each year. The investigation into the crash in Ochlenberg is continuing under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.