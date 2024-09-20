The car involved in the accident was totaled. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A new driver lost control of his sports car outside Eiken AG on Thursday. It crashed into the concrete wall of an underpass. No one was injured in the accident.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old driver crashed his BMW M3 into a concrete wall in Eiken AG on Thursday.

He remained uninjured.

The police have confiscated the new driver's probationary driver's license. Show more

The accident occurred at 11.30 pm on Thursday on the main road between Frick and Eiken. Driving towards Eiken, the 20-year-old driver of a BMW M3 lost control of the sports car, as the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement.

The car skidded across the road and crashed into the concrete wall of the railroad underpass there.

The police found the driver and his 16-year-old passenger uninjured. However, the car, which was in mint condition, was totaled.

According to initial findings, the young man had accelerated the 500 hp sports car excessively and lost control as a result. The Aargau cantonal police temporarily revoked the new driver's license. They also seized the car for an in-depth technical inspection.