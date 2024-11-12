Chancellor Scholz originally proposed March as the election date. (archive picture) Michael Kappeler/dpa

The CDU/CSU and SPD are apparently in agreement: new elections in Germany are to take place in February.

Sven Ziegler

The early Bundestag election is to take place on February 23. This was agreed between the SPD parliamentary group and the CDU/CSU, according to SPD parliamentary group circles on Tuesday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had originally proposed a new election date by the end of March at the latest following the break-up of the traffic light coalition, while CDU leader Friedrich Merz wanted the election to take place in January.

According to reports in parliament, Scholz would now probably table a vote of confidence in the last plenary week of this year, starting on December 16, in order to clear the way for new elections. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Federal Election Commissioner Ruth Brand expressed no objections to a date in February for early elections to the Bundestag. I consider the dates mentioned here "to be legally feasible", she said this morning at a special meeting of the Bundestag's election review committee.

+++ Update to follow +++