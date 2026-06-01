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Passengers had to get off New Glarus e-buses get stuck on the mountain

Petar Marjanović

1.6.2026

The route from Schwanden to Schwändi causes problems for the e-buses.
The route from Schwanden to Schwändi causes problems for the e-buses.
KEYSTONE

The new electric buses from Autobetriebe Sernftal are apparently struggling with the steep route from Schwanden to Schwändi. Passengers report stops on the mountain - the company is looking for solutions with the manufacturer.

01.06.2026, 13:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Autobetriebe Sernftal GR put two new electric buses into operation at the beginning of the year.
  • According to passengers, some of them are reaching their limits on the route to Schwändi, as reported by the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper.
  • The company suspects overheating, but so far no bus has had to be towed away.
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At the beginning of the year, the Sernftal bus company in the south of Glarus celebrated the launch of its two new electric buses.

Now a more serious problem is apparently becoming apparent in everyday use: the route from Schwanden to Schwändi, with its 180 meters of altitude difference, is pushing the new buses to their limits in places, as reported by the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper.

One passenger told the newspaper that he once had to get off after just one and a half kilometers "because the bus couldn't go any further". According to other passengers, the problems tend to occur when the bus is traveling uphill with a full load.

The bus had several problems on this route.
The bus had several problems on this route.
Google Maps

The Sernftal bus company is aware of the difficulties. "We are currently looking for solutions with the manufacturer," says operations manager Patrick Borter to the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper.

No buses have had to be towed away so far

It is suspected that the buses quickly overheat: "Then the vehicle stops running for a moment." After a short cooling time, the bus can continue its journey.

Nevertheless, according to Borter, no bus has had to be towed away so far.

Borter is unable to provide any information on possible passenger disembarkations. He says he has not received any negative customer reactions so far. In three spot checks by "Glarner Nachrichten", the bus reached Schwändi without any problems.

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