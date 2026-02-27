Gentech Opponents of genetic engineering submitted their so-called food protection initiative in Bern on Friday. Image: blue News SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer was among those present when the signatures were submitted. Image: blue News The initiative demands an approval procedure before the sale of genetically manipulated foods, in which the risks must be examined. Image: blue News An oversized apple was also transported to the Bundesplatz to underline the demand. Image: blue News Gentech Opponents of genetic engineering submitted their so-called food protection initiative in Bern on Friday. Image: blue News SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer was among those present when the signatures were submitted. Image: blue News The initiative demands an approval procedure before the sale of genetically manipulated foods, in which the risks must be examined. Image: blue News An oversized apple was also transported to the Bundesplatz to underline the demand. Image: blue News

Opponents of genetic engineering have submitted a new initiative with over 133,000 signatures. It calls for stricter rules to prevent the moratorium on genetic engineering from being relaxed.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 20 years ago, voters approved the GMO-free initiative; the moratorium, which was originally limited to five years, has since been extended several times and is currently valid until the end of 2030.

Parts of industry and research are pushing for a relaxation, which opponents of GMOs see as a sign of increasing lobbying pressure.

They have now submitted their food protection initiative with over 133,000 signatures, which calls for stricter approval procedures, mandatory labeling and the protection of GMO-free agriculture.

The collection was temporarily under pressure due to stricter verification rules for signatures. Show more

Around twenty years ago, the Swiss population and the cantons adopted the GMO-free initiative against the will of the Federal Council, parliament, bourgeois parties and large business associations. It called for a moratorium on GMOs: Switzerland was initially to remain GMO-free for five years. Since then, however, this has been repeatedly extended - currently until the end of 2030.

This displeases parts of the economy and the research community. For example, German researchers are said to have used genetic engineering to breed pigs whose boars do not develop male sex organs. This was recently reported in the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

Pork is considered tasteless if the testicles of male piglets are not removed. According to the report, Swiss lobby organizations are hoping for precisely such techniques in order to reduce "production costs and environmental pollution".

Stricter rules for genetically modified food

Opponents of GMOs see their fears confirmed that the GMO moratorium is coming under increasing pressure from lobbying and from Federal Councillor Albert Rösti. "The negative effects on animal welfare, the damage to the environment and the risks to human health are completely uncertain," they criticized after the revelations about lobbying for GM pigs.

In order to prevent a relaxation of GMO regulations, they submitted their so-called Food Protection Initiative in Bern on Friday with - according to their own statements - over 133,000 signatures. It calls for stricter regulations for "genetically modified organisms". This includes not only animals, but also plants.

In 2005, the people approved a popular initiative against genetic engineering. Keystone

Specifically, the initiative calls for an approval procedure in which the risks must be assessed before genetically modified vegetables, fruit or meat are planted or sold outdoors. Genetically modified products should also be subject to mandatory labeling. In addition, the federal government should actively protect GM-free agriculture. Finally, patents on GM-free seeds should also be abolished in order to limit the "control and market power of agrochemical and seed companies".

Initiative almost failed due to too few signatures

Among those present at the submission of signatures on Friday morning were Zurich farmer Konrad Langhard (formerly SVP, now Die Mitte), Green National Councillor Marionna Schlatter and SP National Councillor and former "Kassensturz" presenter Ueli Schmezer.

The former journalist said on Friday that it was important for consumers to be able to express themselves. Schmezer explained his position on the initiative: "We are not fundamentally against genetic engineering. We are simply saying that anyone who cultivates genetic engineering in Switzerland should take responsibility for it."

The initiative was in danger of failing at the collection stage. According to the constitution, 100,000 signatures had to be collected and certified by March 3, 2026. During this phase, the Federal Chancellery, together with the municipalities, changed the requirements for verifying signatures after numerous cases of suspected forgeries of popular initiatives were discovered.

The background to this was the different handling of signatures where a person had pre-filled the name and address for friends or relatives. Such signatures have been marked as invalid since last year. It is not known how many signatures were invalidated because of this rule, but according to blue News, it is thought to have been a few hundred signatures across Switzerland.

The initiative is supported by an association that includes organizations such as Bio Suisse, Greenpeace, Swissaid, the Small Farmers' Association, the relief organization of the Protestant Reformed Church and animal rights activists.

