New street lighting is currently causing a stir in Basel. Symbolbild: Keystone

The city of Basel wants to switch to modern LED street lighting by 2028 - but in some neighborhoods, residents feel disturbed by the bright light. Resistance is now mounting.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel is replacing around 13,000 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights by 2028.

Residents criticize the new lighting as being too bright and disturbing to sleep, which has led to complaints in some cases.

IWB emphasizes the advantages for safety and efficiency and offers technical adjustments in the event of problems. Show more

The city of Basel has begun converting its street lighting to energy-efficient LED technology, with around 13,000 lights to be replaced by 2028. This measure, carried out by Industrielle Werke Basel (IWB), has led to complaints in various parts of the city, as reported by SRF.

Residents report that the new lights are significantly brighter and disturb their sleep. "Suddenly it was as bright as day in my home," Philip Karger, LDP cantonal parliamentarian, is quoted as saying. He describes the new lighting as "kitchen lighting" and "unreasonable" and misses the warm, yellow light of the old lamps.

IWB defends lamps

Jasmin Gianferrari from IWB explained to SRF that the chosen light color represents a compromise between safety, comfort and the perception of the population. The lights are designed in such a way that they mainly illuminate the streets and not the adjacent living spaces.

Where this does not work optimally, shields are fitted or the alignment is adjusted. The brightness of the lamps can also be controlled remotely and adjusted depending on the location. In addition, residents who feel disturbed can contact IWB directly.