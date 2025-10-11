The city of Basel has begun converting its street lighting to energy-efficient LED technology, with around 13,000 lights to be replaced by 2028. This measure, carried out by Industrielle Werke Basel (IWB), has led to complaints in various parts of the city, as reported by SRF.
Residents report that the new lights are significantly brighter and disturb their sleep. "Suddenly it was as bright as day in my home," Philip Karger, LDP cantonal parliamentarian, is quoted as saying. He describes the new lighting as "kitchen lighting" and "unreasonable" and misses the warm, yellow light of the old lamps.
IWB defends lamps
Jasmin Gianferrari from IWB explained to SRF that the chosen light color represents a compromise between safety, comfort and the perception of the population. The lights are designed in such a way that they mainly illuminate the streets and not the adjacent living spaces.
Where this does not work optimally, shields are fitted or the alignment is adjusted. The brightness of the lamps can also be controlled remotely and adjusted depending on the location. In addition, residents who feel disturbed can contact IWB directly.