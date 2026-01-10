A law that recently came into force in Valais could exempt the municipality of Crans-Montana from liability for a devastating fire.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just 86 minutes before the inferno in Crans-Montana, the new Article 37 of the Valais Building Act came into force.

Paragraph 5 states that the authorities are not liable for damage caused by breaches of building regulations.

The extent to which the new paragraph protects the municipality from claims for damages is now being discussed. Show more

On New Year's Day, a new building law came into force in Valais, which limits the liability of the authorities in the event of breaches by builders, reports "Blick". Just 86 minutes later, a fire broke out in the Inferno Bar Le Constellation in Crans-Montana. This coincidence of timing could save the municipality millions in compensation claims.

The new Article 37 of the Valais Building Act states that the competent authority is not liable for damage caused by breaches of building regulations. Lawyer Pascal Schmid explains to Blick that this article applies to the fire, as the law was already in force when the damage occurred.

Nevertheless, the situation is complex, as courts could possibly take into account the municipality's duty of supervision under the old law. The municipality of Crans-Montana is facing potential claims in the millions, as the bar has not been inspected since 2019. Mayor Nicolas Féraud has not provided an explanation for this.

Municipality is not off the hook

Lawyer Schmid emphasizes that the municipality's liability cannot simply be passed on to the bar operators, as these are separate liabilities. The Valais cantonal constitution stipulates that the canton and the communes are liable for damage caused by their employees.

Schmid points out that the injured parties could take action against the commune for financial reasons, as breaches of duty by bar operators could be closer to the damage. The canton's duty to supervise fire safety in the municipalities has so far been interpreted cautiously.

Security Director Stéphane Ganzer explained that the canton supports the municipalities at their request. The NZZ reported that the canton only supervises municipalities that request it.

Many unanswered questions

If the operators of the bar are proven to have made serious mistakes, only their behavior could be considered legally causal, which would mean their sole liability. The courts will have to clarify how liability is ultimately distributed.

The canton of Valais emphasizes that the new Article 37 does not generally abolish the liability of the authorities, but emphasizes the primary responsibility of the building owner.

The authorities remain liable in cases of gross negligence or intent. The Valais public prosecutor's office will have to clarify the legal issues in the ongoing proceedings.