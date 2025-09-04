The Hotel Bellevue au Lac in Hilterfingen BE is making headlines. Gemeinfrei

The sale of the Hotel Bellevue au Lac in Hilterfingen BE to investors from Abu Dhabi is causing resentment among local residents. The new rules, such as the ban on alcohol and pork, are met with criticism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bellevue au Lac in Hilterfingen BE has been sold to Arab investors. Their way of running the hotel has met with criticism.

The issue is that alcohol and pork are no longer sold.

According to a spokesperson for the investors, however, this is not due to Islam, but only to a healthier offer.

The director of the hotel has resigned. Show more

The sale of the traditional Hotel Bellevue au Lac on Lake Thun to investors from Abu Dhabi has caused a stir among locals. The new owners, Seattle International Services, acquired the hotel for over CHF 10 million and are now running it according to their own ideas.

According to SRF research, this includes a ban on alcohol and pork, which has met with mixed reactions from residents and guests. Ulrich Schneider, a long-time neighbor of the hotel, is less than enthusiastic about the new owners.

The hotel in its opening year 1924. Gemeinfrei

He criticizes the fact that an Arab investor has acquired the property and sees this as an alienation of the hotel, which was once a popular meeting place for locals. His son was the hotel's tenant before the sale, which explains the family's emotional attachment to the hotel.

Further investments planned

Ahmed Sharaky, the investors' representative, does not understand the uproar. He emphasizes that there are no religious motives behind the new rules, but that the focus is on healthy products. The hotel is still open to all guests, even if some are critical of the new concept.

The hotel and surrounding area on an aerial photograph from 1923. Gemeinfrei

The trend of foreign investors investing in Swiss hotels is not new. Since 2018, they have invested at least CHF 1.7 billion in the purchase of hotels, a similar amount to Swiss investors. Jürg Zumkehr, an experienced hotel broker, explains that foreign investors are often more willing to take risks and offer the best prices.

The new owners of the Bellevue au Lac are planning further investments, including a new pool in the garden. Another hotel in Interlaken is also said to have already been acquired. Ulrich Schneider remains skeptical about the expansion plans and expresses his concerns about the changes.

"Are they crazy?"

A tourist from western Switzerland expressed her incomprehension on SRF: "Are they crazy? They should have informed us beforehand that there would be no alcohol." The unrest at Bellevue au Lac continues as the hotel director has resigned.

The dining room still looks like it did back then. Gemeinfrei

In a recent interview, he emphasized that he wanted to lead the hotel into a successful future with the new concept. But now he himself is being replaced and it remains unclear what will happen to the hotel.

Several hotel managers have already thrown in the towel under the new owners, adding to the uncertainty about the hotel's future.