The stumbling stones for Lea Berr and her son Alain were laid in Zurich in 2020. They were murdered in Auschwitz in February 1945. Image: Keystone

Six new Stolpersteine will be laid in Switzerland on Thursday. They commemorate the people who were persecuted, murdered, expelled or deported during the Nazi era. Here's what you need to know.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are over 50 Stolpersteine in Switzerland. These are small memorial plaques on the sidewalk that commemorate the victims of the Nazi regime.

On Thursday, May 7, six new Stolpersteine will be laid in Zurich.

They will commemorate six women who were expelled, abandoned or murdered. Show more

"Because only what we remember will be remembered," says the Stolpersteine Schweiz website. The non-profit association is committed to ensuring that victims of National Socialism who spent at least part of their lives in Switzerland and were not or insufficiently protected by the Swiss authorities - or were even handed over to Nazi Germany - are remembered.

There are already over 50 Stolpersteine throughout Switzerland. On Thursday, six more Stolpersteine will be placed in the asphalt in the city of Zurich. Here's what you need to know about them - and the stories of the women to whom the stones are dedicated.

What are stumbling blocks?

Stolpersteine are small memorial plaques on the sidewalk that commemorate people who were persecuted, deported, murdered, expelled or driven to suicide during the National Socialist regime.

These were not only Jews, but also homosexuals, people with disabilities, politically persecuted people, Sinti and Roma, Jehovah's Witnesses and other victim groups of the Nazi regime (1933-1945).

The project was initiated in 1992 by German artist Gunter Demnig. Since then, 116,000 Stolpersteine have been placed in over 1860 communities in 32 European countries - making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world. Most of the Stolpersteine are located in Germany, especially in the capital Berlin.

The Stolperstein of Walter Kölliker in Zurich. A Swiss pacifist who was killed as a member of the KPD during the National Socialist regime. Picture: Keystone

Each Stumbling Stone measures around ten by ten centimetres, consists of a concrete cube with a brass plate and is set in front of the victim's last chosen home. The engraving usually begins with "Here lived ..." and states the name, date of birth and fate, such as deportation or death.

The term "Stolperstein" alludes to the fact that passers-by are not supposed to "stumble" physically, but mentally: They pause, read the inscription and commemorate the individual fates from the Nazi era.

Where can you find Stumbling Stones in Switzerland?

Stolpersteine have been laid in Switzerland since 2013. There are now around 53, and they can be found in Basel, Bern, Biel, Brissago, Kreuzlingen, Riehen, Tägermoos, St. Gallen, Winterthur, Zurich and the Onsernone Valley.

The three stumbling blocks laid in Ticino. blue News was there at the time. Picture: blue News / pab

What are the fates behind the new Stolpersteine?

From Thursday, six more Stolpersteine will be laid, all in Zurich. Stolpersteine Schweiz has documented the stories of the people concerned:

Madeleine Jeanne Küthi at Kurvenstrasse 31, 8006 Zurich

Madeleine Jeanne Lüthi was born on May 18, 1919 in Delsberg JU (Canton Jura). Little is known about her childhood. There are indications that she was considered "difficult" as a teenager and was temporarily placed in a reformatory in the canton of Bern.

She later lived in Zurich, married a man named Robert Lattmann in 1939 and had a son in 1941. The marriage was full of conflict and several divorce petitions were initially rejected. Lüthi repeatedly came into conflict with the authorities, including in connection with sex work and minor offenses.

In 1944, she was registered with the Valais police for "drunkenness and unwanted contact" and expelled from the canton. Shortly afterwards, she crossed the border into France illegally with a group, allegedly with the aim of joining the "Maquis", the French resistance.

However, the Gestapo arrested her and took her to Germany, where she was forced to do forced labor. An attempt to obtain valid papers via the Swiss consulate failed. Instead, Switzerland initiated criminal proceedings against her. In 1945, she was sentenced in absentia to 15 days' imprisonment and court costs of 30 francs.

Marked in the picture: Kurvenstrasse 31 in district 6 in Zurich. Zurich's main railway station can be seen in the middle of the picture. Screenshot map.geo.admin.ch

In Germany, her situation worsened: she was deported to Buchenwald concentration camp for her "anti-German attitude". After a failed escape attempt, she remained there until her liberation in April 1945. Lüthi suffered severe abuse at the hands of the Germans in the camp, her teeth were knocked out and she was forcibly sterilized. In June 1945, she was picked up at the Swiss border, penniless and without papers.

After the war, the sentence against her was reduced and the marriage was divorced. Her health remained badly affected. Claims for compensation were only partially recognized: Despite documented suffering, the authorities doubted the long-term consequences and referred to her "bad reputation".

In 1960, she received a reduced compensation of 5,000 francs, later supplemented by 2,500 francs. In 1964, the earlier court ruling was formally overturned. Madeleine Lüthi died in New York in 1982.

Rosa Sticki-Makow and daughters Florentine, Marie and Mauricette at Dufourstrasse 70, 8008 Zurich

Rosa Makow was born in Switzerland on October 6, 1908. She was the youngest daughter of Samuel and Jeanette Makow and grew up with two older brothers, first in Wülflingen ZH and later in Zurich at Dufourstrasse 70. The family received Swiss citizenship in 1912. It is not clear from the documents exactly where they originally came from. However, it can be assumed that they were a Jewish family and that their father worked as a traveler.

At the age of around 20, Rosa married the Frenchman Bernhart Sticki and moved with him to France, to Lunéville in Lorraine. As a result of the marriage, she lost her Swiss citizenship and became a French citizen. The couple had three daughters: Florentine, Marie and Mauricette.

The address Dufourstrasse 70 is in Zurich's District 8 on the right bank of Lake Zurich. Rosa Sticki-Makow lived here. Screenshot map.geo.admin.ch

In 1939, Rosa traveled to Switzerland for her mother's funeral. She turned down an offer from relatives to stay there permanently with her children - apparently on the assumption that France would not be attacked by Germany. However, the situation for families in France increasingly deteriorated during the Second World War.

At the same time, Switzerland tightened its refugee policy. Until around 1941, there were still limited opportunities to bring children from France to Switzerland, for example via organized transports with entry visas.

When the border was closed in August 1942, such routes were largely blocked. The role of the Swiss Red Cross, which officially excluded Jewish children from relief operations, was particularly controversial - even if individual employees tried to help.

Rosa Sticki also tried to get her daughters to safety. However, an application to send the children to Switzerland via the Red Cross was rejected, presumably after the border was closed in August 1942. This meant that the last known rescue option failed.

On April 13, 1944, Rosa and her three daughters were deported from the Drancy collection camp near Paris to Auschwitz. They were murdered a few days later. Her husband Bernhart was the only survivor of the family.

Margareta Gümpel at Hammerstrasse 41, 8008 Zurich

Margareta "Margrit" Gümpel was born in Bucharest on January 4, 1925. Her mother Margarethe, a German national who grew up in Switzerland, worked as a maid; her father, Adolf Meier, was a married Swiss national and Margareta's employer.

The extramarital relationship began after Meier's wife was committed to a psychiatric institution. At the end of 1924, the couple moved to Bucharest as Meier had been offered a job there. After returning to Switzerland in 1931, the parents' relationship broke down.

From then on, Margrit grew up in difficult circumstances: Her mother earned too little as a maid, the child was placed in homes, was under guardianship and was classified early on as "unfit for education".

Several placements followed, most recently at the Luisenstift in Zurich. Margrit was allowed to attend kindergarten there. The teacher disagreed with the diagnosis and described Margrit as a calm, studious child with practical skills, but there were no funds for targeted support. Due to unemployment, the father only paid the alimony very irregularly and the mother was unable to cover the costs with her salary.

As a result, Margrit was caught up in the tensions of the immigration and poverty policies of the time. As an illegitimate child, she had her mother's German citizenship. Swiss law stipulated that destitute foreigners who were a burden on the welfare system were to be returned to their country of origin.

In 1934, they were threatened with deportation. As neither father nor mother were able to stabilize their financial situation, the mother agreed to be "repatriated" in October of the same year in the hope of being able to continue visiting her daughter in an institution near the border.

Margareta Gümpel lived at Hammerstrasse 41 in Zurich's Kreis 8 district. Screenshot map.geo.admin.ch

On January 23, 1935, Margrit was transferred to Germany and placed in the St. Josefshaus in Herten. What appeared to be a welfare measure led her into the machinery of National Socialist extermination policy a few years later.

Between 1940 and 1941, around 70,000 people with mental illnesses or disabilities were systematically murdered as part of the so-called "Aktion T4". A central criterion was the ascribed "educational ability".

Margrit was first transferred to the Emmendingen sanatorium and nursing home in July 1940 and then transported to the Grafeneck killing center on 21 August. She was murdered there at the age of 15. The authorities later informed her relatives that she had died of diphtheria and heart failure.

In Zurich, the guardianship authorities reacted suspiciously to contradictory information and initiated investigations. There were indications that the violent death was recognized. Whether the parents were also certain remains an open question. Many traces have been lost: shortly before the end of the war, the National Socialists destroyed a large part of the patient files.

What exactly are the Stolpersteine supposed to achieve?

Stolpersteine are still laid today for several reasons. "By laying the stones, we want to commemorate the victims and remember the crimes of National Socialism and the failure of the Swiss authorities to help in many cases - in the hope that this will never happen again," says Stolperstein Schweiz.

At the same time, the stones are intended to set an example against the deliberate dehumanization by the National Socialists, who wanted to erase the identity of their victims. The stones are usually placed in front of the last voluntarily chosen places of residence. In this way, they give the persecuted their name, their dignity and their place in society back to them.

Why is Switzerland criticized for its behaviour during the Second World War?

The fates of Madeleine Lüthi and Rosa Sticki-Makow and her daughters illustrate key aspects of Swiss policy during the Second World War.

The story of Madeleine Lüthi shows how the Swiss state failed to support its relatives in the concentration camps. It also reveals the mysogynistic attitude of the authorities at the time.

Switzerland's refugee policy during the Second World War is also a highly controversial chapter in Swiss history, characterized by restrictions, fears of foreign infiltration and an anti-Semitic policy towards foreigners.

Existing stumbling blocks in Zurich. Picture: Keystone

In the summer of 1942, Switzerland closed its border to civilian refugees who were persecuted "solely on racial grounds". This mainly included Jews. Thousands of refugees were turned back at the border and often sent to certain death at the hands of the Nazis.

According to the Swiss Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism, it has been proven that at least 25,699 people who sought refuge in Switzerland during the Second World War were turned away at the borders.

The six Stolpersteine will be placed on Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2026. The event is open to the public and starts at 13:30 at Kurvenstrasse 31, 8006 Zurich. You can find more information here.

More videos from the department