New images from inside the "Le Constellation" bar could be relevant to the investigation following the fire in Crans-Montana. The images suggest that flammable insulating material was not only installed in the ceiling, but also in the walls.

New images show suspected flammable insulation material in the walls of the Brandbar.

The images date from the renovation phase of the bar around ten years ago.

The operators are under criminal investigation and the municipality has filed a civil lawsuit. Show more

Following the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in the Valais vacation resort of Crans-Montana, new images have emerged that could be of significance to the ongoing investigation. The images come from social networks and document earlier renovation work in the basement of the bar. TheBlicknewspaper first reported on the new photos.

The images show that flammable insulating foam was not only installed in the ceiling, but also in the walls. The images show how the material was attached to the side walls over a large area, in some cases up to the transition area to the ceiling. Wooden cladding was apparently attached above this.

If these images are confirmed, this could provide an additional explanation as to why the fire spread particularly quickly in the basement on the night of the fire. The authenticity and classification of the images are now part of the investigation.

Criminal investigation opened against bar operator

The photos come from a Facebook page on which the bar's renovation work was documented in detail. They were published in 2015 in connection with the renovation and reopening of the bar. Pictures of the inauguration ceremony can also be seen there.

The renovations around ten years ago had already been the focus of media coverage. Among other things, it had become known that the staircase in the basement had been made narrower as part of the renovation. The investigating authorities are looking into whether and to what extent this was relevant to safety.

A criminal investigation has now been opened against the operators of the restaurant. The municipality of Crans-Montana has also filed a civil lawsuit. Both the operators and the municipality have declared that they will cooperate with the authorities. The presumption of innocence applies.