Much is still unclear after the incident in Crans-Montana. AFP

The fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed around 40 lives and injured over 100 people, is frighteningly reminiscent of one of the worst club disasters in the USA. Initial indications point to pyrotechnics as the cause - a scenario that experts have been aware of for over 20 years.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new photo is said to show the outbreak of the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar.

In the 2003 Station Fire in the USA, 100 people died in a club fire.

It was triggered by pyrotechnic effects hitting flammable materials. Show more

The shock after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS is huge. According to initial official figures, around 40 people lost their lives on New Year's Eve and more than 115 were injured, many of them seriously. While investigations into the exact cause are still ongoing, there are increasing indications of a scenario that has alarmed fire experts for years.

This is because there are many reminders of the fire at The Station nightclub, which claimed the lives of 100 people in the US state of Rhode Island on February 20, 2003. Pyrotechnics were the fatal trigger there too - set off during a concert by the band Great White.

Over 100 people lost their lives in the fire at "The Station" club. X

Shortly after 11.07 pm, the band's tour manager set off pyrotechnics on stage. The sparks hit flammable foam that had been installed around the stage and ceiling as sound insulation. Within seconds, the flames spread along the walls and engulfed the entire club in a matter of minutes.

Escape was practically impossible at the time

Video footage shows how singer Jack Russell initially underestimated what was happening. "Wooow ... that's not good," he says into the microphone as smoke begins to gather under the ceiling - the fire is already out of control. Less than a minute later, the stage is in flames.

Although the club had several exits, most of the guests instinctively flocked to the main entrance. There, a fatal blockage occurred: people fell, became trapped or were pushed against the door by the onrushing crowd. Many of the victims died of smoke inhalation or severe burns, others were crushed.

According to official investigations, there were around 460 people in the club - significantly more than permitted. The building was completely filled with smoke in less than five minutes. Later analyses showed that a so-called flashover occurred: the flammable smoke gases ignited suddenly and made any escape practically impossible.

Many parallels to the incident in Crans-Montana

It is precisely these familiar mechanisms that are now also coming into focus in the Crans-Montana fire. As with the "Station Fire", initial indications point to pyrotechnics, highly flammable materials and a rapid flashover.

This photo from inside the bar is supposed to show the outbreak of the fire in Crans-Montana. X

A new photo is said to show the moment when the fire ignited. It shows: Pyrotechnics on champagne bottles, which the club had previously advertised with. Meanwhile, the first flames are already spreading on the ceiling, which is said to have been insulated with foam sound elements.

According to the Valais authorities, investigations are looking in all directions. So far, there are no definite findings on the cause, structural issues or possible triggers.