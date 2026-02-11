Crans-Montana tragedy: pictures after the fire One day after the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, this photo was taken in the bar "Le Constallation". Image: BFMTV / Screenshot Photo taken from the DJ booth in the basement on January 2, 2026 Image: .BFMTV / Screenshot This photo was taken on the first floor. The locked and later broken service door can be seen in the background. Image: BFMTV / Screenshot The bolt of the broken door. Image: BFMTV / Screenshot Crans-Montana tragedy: pictures after the fire One day after the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, this photo was taken in the bar "Le Constallation". Image: BFMTV / Screenshot Photo taken from the DJ booth in the basement on January 2, 2026 Image: .BFMTV / Screenshot This photo was taken on the first floor. The locked and later broken service door can be seen in the background. Image: BFMTV / Screenshot The bolt of the broken door. Image: BFMTV / Screenshot

French broadcaster BFMTV has shown photos from inside the destroyed bar "Le Constallation" for the first time. 41 people died in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana that claimed 41 lives, new photos show the extent of the destruction at the "Le Constellation" bar.

The images raise new questions about safety.

The images show that a service door was locked and an emergency exit was blocked. Show more

Some of the images were taken just a few hours after the flames that claimed the lives of 41 people on New Year's Eve were extinguished. French broadcaster BFMTV shows photos from inside the destroyed bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana for the first time.

Some of the images date from January 2 and show the destruction in the basement. Among other things, they show the completely burnt-out ceiling, the staircase to the first floor and an emergency exit door, which raises questions about safety.

So far, there have been no witness statements indicating that the emergency exit was used on the night of the accident. The bar operators claim that it was accessible.

Crans-Montana: les images du bar Le Constellation après l'incendie (document BFMTV) pic.twitter.com/Mfxykjin54 — BFM (@BFMTV) February 11, 2026

However, videos taken three minutes before the fire show that there was a chair in front of the door. In the new photos, this chair has been moved. Whether it was moved by people fleeing is the subject of an investigation.

Locked door raises questions

Further photos from January 1 show details from the first floor. These include pictures of a service door behind which some people were locked in. Witness statements confirmed that a latch on the door was not normally locked. The operators, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, claim to have given instructions to this effect.

However, the door was locked on the night of the accident. Why this was the case is also the subject of the investigation. Jacques Moretti and his "foster son" Jean Marc claim that a chef from another restaurant had locked it. However, the latter denies the allegation, according to BFMTV.