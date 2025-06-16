The net flight costs for the 53 special flights amounted to around CHF 2.5 million for Switzerland in 2024. Symbolbild: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Never before have the Swiss authorities deported so many people without a valid residence permit on special flights as last year. There were 462 people. The previous record from 2016 was 345 people.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The deportation of people without a valid residence permit on special flights reached a record level in 2024.

The 462 people were deported in 53 special flights. Show more

A media spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration SEM confirmed a corresponding report by Swiss radio SRF last Friday.

The 462 people were deported in 53 special flights last year. This is not a record: in 2016 and 2017, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) organized 64 special flights each.

The increase in special flights is due to the fact that Switzerland has concluded migration agreements with many countries of origin or transit of refugees, wrote SEM media spokesperson Samuel Wyss. Another factor is that Switzerland has been able to return many expelled persons to Croatia within the framework of the Dublin agreements.

Majority of those affected leave voluntarily

There are not many scheduled flights to Croatia, Wyss added. Under the Dublin agreements, Switzerland can send asylum seekers back to other countries to clarify their asylum application if these countries are responsible for processing the person's asylum application. However, this does not currently apply to Italy.

As SEM spokesperson Wyss went on to say, special flights are the last resort for the SEM when it comes to deporting asylum seekers from Switzerland. "The vast majority of people who are required to leave the country cooperate and leave Switzerland on a scheduled flight and without a police escort," says Wyss.

In 2024, Switzerland deported a total of around 7,200 people, as has been known since mid-January.

The special flights go to the country of origin or third country of the persons concerned or are flights to the responsible Dublin state. The net flight costs for the 53 special flights amounted to around CHF 2.5 million for Switzerland in 2024.

In 2023, the SEM carried out 49 special flights, deporting 339 people.