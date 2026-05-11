In Switzerland, the assessment of driving fitness for people over 75 or people with cognitive disorders is not regulated uniformly. This is a problem. Picture: imago images / Westend61

When older people are behind the wheel, their place of residence often determines whether they are fit to drive. A study criticizes this: Checks on senior citizens are patchy and sometimes unfair.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A new report criticizes driving fitness tests for people over 75 as inconsistent and inadequately regulated.

The authors call for nationwide standards and greater involvement of specialists such as neuropsychologists and driving instructors.

In future, standardized driving tests in real traffic should clarify whether older people can safely participate in road traffic. Show more

According to a new report commissioned by the Swiss Federal Roads Office (Astra), there are considerable shortcomings in the testing of the driving aptitude of Swiss senior citizens. The authors call for clear, nationwide rules. The assessment of driving suitability for people over 75 or those with cognitive disorders is inconsistent.

"Given the ageing Swiss population, it is crucial to make safe, fair and evidence-based decisions on fitness to drive in order to maintain both road safety and personal autonomy," the report states.

The research was led by the Lausanne School of Social Work and Health and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

Cantonal patchwork

According to the report, current practice is fragmented and varies depending on the canton, language region and professional group involved. There is a lack of standardization in the testing procedures and processes used.

In addition, the roles of the professionals involved are often unclear. For medical professionals in particular, there is a double burden, as they are both caregivers and experts. In addition, professional groups such as neuropsychologists, driving instructors or occupational therapists are not included in the assessments compared to other countries. The legal basis currently provides for assessments to be carried out mainly by doctors and traffic psychologists.

Standardized tests and clear rules

The authors of the report also criticize the validity of the current test methods. Driving is a demanding activity that requires attention, processing speed, executive functions and visuo-motor coordination. Although cognitive tests can provide indications of limitations, they alone do not allow a reliable statement to be made about how safely someone drives in real road traffic.

Standardized driving assessments in real traffic are considered the most reliable method. According to the report, such so-called competence driving tests are particularly important if cognitive impairments are suspected or already confirmed. However, there is currently a lack of sufficiently trained specialists and a bindingly regulated procedure throughout Switzerland.

The experts propose several measures to improve the situation. These include a standardized and professionally supervised test. They also recommend a four-stage assessment system. This should range from immediate withdrawal of the driver's license to confirmation of unrestricted driving competence.

Another recommendation is mandatory training for doctors who carry out fitness to drive tests for people over 75. This training should also be open to other specialists.

National strategy called for

The researchers suggest that the proposals should be incorporated into a national strategy. The aim is to standardize the process throughout Switzerland, to support the professionals involved and to better inform the public. In addition, support services for those who have had to surrender their driving license should be expanded.

"The challenge in assessing fitness to drive is to ensure safety and at the same time support social participation and mobility for all," said Isabel Margot-Cattin, head of the study, in a press release on the ZHAW study.

In addition to the lead universities, the University Hospital of Vaud, the Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH) and the Association of Driving Instructors of Western Switzerland were also involved in the study.