Federal Parliament journalists work in the media center. (archive picture) blue News

The air is thick at the Federal Media Center: new security gates mean that journalists are taking longer to get to their workplace. The Federal Chancellor therefore had to explain himself on Monday.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since February, new security measures have been in place at the Federal Media Center in Bern, with airlock systems that greatly slow down access for journalists.

Media professionals criticize this as a hindrance to their work, and a member of the National Council demanded answers in parliament.

Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi defends the measure on security grounds. Show more

Since mid-February 2026, a new security regime has been in place at the Federal Media Center opposite the Federal Palace in Bern. Federal Parliament correspondents work there and write their articles on the work of the government and parliament. They can now only enter through what is known as a separation system: a kind of "airlock" ensures that unauthorized persons cannot sneak into the building.

The measure is based on recommendations from the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), which raised the threat level for the building in October 2024. Since then, the Federal Chancellery has wanted to restrict access more in order to increase security.

There is a great deal of anger among the 120 or so members of the media because the isolation system significantly slows down access. A single journalist now needs around twenty seconds to enter the office building. If several media representatives or Federal Councillors want to get in and out, it can take considerably longer because only one door can be open at a time. This rule also applies if the security lodge is manned during opening hours.

Journalists' association criticizes "door debacle"

The Association of Federal Parliament Journalists (VBJ) speaks of an "unprecedented wave of protest". Many see the new doors as a nuisance and even report minor accidents because the system can close suddenly.

VBJ President Stefan Lanz said in a statement last week: "Of course, the VBJ has nothing against safety - if the measures actually serve this purpose. We have therefore advocated moderate implementation from the outset, based on the principle that free media need free access, including to their offices."

The media center is known for its large press conference room in the basement. Several journalists and editorial offices are located on the five upper floors. Keystone

SP National Councillor David Roth from Lucerne took up the criticism in parliament on Monday. He wanted to know from Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi whether the Federal Chancellery was aware of the extent to which the measures were hindering the work of journalists.

Federal Chancellor: "No compromises"

In a written reply, Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi (GLP) defended the tightening of measures: the Federal Chancellery is aware of the concerns of media professionals, but cannot compromise when it comes to security. There will be a meeting with the VBJ after the spring session to exchange experiences.

Federal Council Spokesperson Nicole Lamon and Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi in the media center. (archive picture) Keystone

Members of the Federal Council have also been affected by new rules since the beginning of the year. As the "CH Media" newspapers write, they are no longer allowed to enter the parliament building through the main entrance, but must also use the separation system.

The reason for this is apparently that doors were repeatedly not closed correctly by members of the Federal Council. With the new regulation, the security service wants to prevent unauthorized persons from gaining access in the wake of magistrates.

Transparency note: In addition to SRF, RTR, NZZ, "Le Temps" and "20 Minuten", blue News is also represented by a journalist on the board of the Association of Federal Parliament Journalists. This journalist was not involved in the creation of this article.

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