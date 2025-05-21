The 2026 draft timetable will be presented on Friday. sda

The next timetable change will bring noticeable improvements for rail and bus passengers - especially in Graubünden, but also beyond. The draft for 2026 will be available to the public from Friday.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Friday, May 23, 2025, the draft 2026 timetable will be available online. Graubünden has published the first changes.

In Graubünden, there will be new half-hourly intervals, more buses and additional connections.

New direct trains to Germany and a stop in Flums will also be added to long-distance services. Show more

The draft timetable for public transport 2026 will be available for consultation online from Friday, May 23, 2025. Interested parties can comment until June 9 at www.oev-info.ch. The changes planned throughout Switzerland were initially unclear - SBB and the cantons are now providing insights into the planned changes.

According to the Graubünden Office of Energy and Transport, a continuous half-hourly service with the InterCity 3 will be introduced on the Chur-Zurich route.

The service between Berne and Zurich will be further expanded: An additional InterCity train will now stop at Bern Wankdorf in the afternoon. Departure is at 4.13 pm, arrival in Zurich main station at 5.10 pm. Commuters from the east of the city of Berne can now get to Zurich more quickly. This will also benefit the many SBB employees at the headquarters in "Wankdorf City". At the same time, the Bern railroad station will be relieved.

The most important news in the 2026 timetable. SBB

More international trains

The cross-border service is also growing: SBB is introducing three additional ICE direct connections to and from Chur. There will now be four trains a day in each direction.

There is also a lot happening in traffic with Italy: two additional trains per direction will run between Zurich and Milan in future. The direct connection to Bologna will be extended to Florence, and the summer train to Genoa will now run as far as La Spezia. There will also be a continuous hourly service between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino: This is made possible by two new EC trains to Milan and an extended IC2 service to Chiasso.

Better connections for Chur and Sarganserland

Another market test concerns the Zurich Oberland: at weekends, two S15 trains will be extended from Rapperswil to Chur and run back to Niederweningen in the evening. The first journeys are planned for September 2025, with more to follow from mid-December on winter weekends. The IR35 between Bern and Chur will also stop in Flums, improving access to the Sarganserland region.

You can get involved - here's how The public can have their say on the draft timetable and suggest changes.

The consultation period lasts from May 23 to June 9. During this time, the timetable will be published on the Internet at www.oev-info.ch.

Feedback can be submitted online at this link Show more

The service in the Basel area will also be significantly improved: the IR36 Basel-Zurich will now stop in Stein-Säckingen and Möhlin and connect both locations directly to Zurich Airport. The IR37 also serves Gelterkinden. A quarter-hourly S-Bahn service will be introduced between Liestal and Basel SBB - including the new S33 line. The previous EC connections from Interlaken Ost and Zurich to Dortmund and Hamburg will be discontinued.

The new timetable offers more comfort for night train passengers: modern Nightjet trains with mini cabins and their own toilets and showers will be used on connections to Hamburg, Amsterdam and Vienna.

The timetable adjustments were developed together with transport companies and regions. Which of these will actually be implemented from 14 December 2025 will be decided in the fall.