The new motor vehicle tax in the canton of St. Gallen was intended to promote climate-friendly drive systems. Instead, some electric car drivers are paying more than combustion engines. The anger is great.

Sven Ziegler

A new motor vehicle tax with a bonus-malus system has been in force in St. Gallen since January 2026.

Due to their weight and engine power, some electric cars pay more than comparable petrol cars.

A new motor vehicle tax has been in force in the canton of St. Gallen since January 1, 2026. The reform was intended to secure funding for the canton's roads and create a technology-neutral bonus-malus system. However, the new model is causing resentment among electric cars in particular.

"I feel like I'm being taken for a ride," Daniel Härter told the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper . Peter Humm also finds clear words and criticizes: "The St. Gallen government is not taking climate change seriously."

The reform was triggered by a financial imbalance. Electric cars were tax-exempt for the first four years, which led to a drop in revenue. In future, vehicles will no longer only be taxed according to weight, but also according to engine power. Particularly efficient vehicles will receive a temporary bonus, while inefficient models will pay a moderate penalty.

Electric cars are now taxed significantly higher

In practice, however, there is an unexpected effect. Electric cars are heavier due to their batteries and often have more powerful engines. This increases the tax burden. A comparison shows that a VW Golf with a petrol engine costs CHF 346 per year, while its electric counterpart, the VW ID.3, costs CHF 363 despite the bonus.

The bonus for particularly efficient vehicles is limited to four years. After that, the regular charge applies. In the case of the Fiat 500, for example, the electric version initially costs significantly less than the hybrid version, but once the bonus has expired, the levy rises above that of the hybrid model.

The new system also raises political questions. Critical voices in the cantonal council doubt whether the ecological steering effect is sufficient. The government refers the "Tagblatt" to pending parliamentary initiatives. It does not want to go into any more detail at present.