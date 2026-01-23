Since May 1, people affected by violence throughout Switzerland have been able to call 142 for advice. Those responsible take stock.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Swiss-wide victim support hotline 142 has been in operation since May 1 and offers free advice around the clock to victims of violence and their relatives and supporters.

In the first month, over 2600 calls have already been made - an average of around 80 per day. Most calls are currently received in the afternoon.

The hotline is used from all cantons. During office hours, callers are forwarded directly to the relevant cantonal victim advice centers.

What is the victim support hotline?

The free victim support number 142 has been online since May 1. The aim of the nationwide hotline is to provide those affected by violence with quick and easy access to effective support. It is aimed at anyone who has experienced physical, psychological or sexual violence in a private or public setting. The target group also includes fellow victims and support persons from the victim's environment. The specialists on the phone can provide information, assess the situation, listen or, if the person affected by violence so wishes, refer them to other specialist services.

It is not an emergency number. In an emergency, victims should contact the police directly on 117.

How many calls do you receive?

The number is already being used extensively, as Gaby Szöllösy, Secretary General of the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs (SODK), said at the request of blue News: "In May, 142 received over 2,600 calls in which a conversation took place. That's an average of around 80 calls per day." In addition, there was also a high number of test calls in which callers hung up during the ringing or the announcement.

When do most calls come in?

The victim support hotline is available around the clock, seven days a week. At the moment, most calls are received in the afternoon. "One reason could be that the round-the-clock availability has not yet become sufficiently established among those affected in just under a month," suspects Szöllösy. "They know about the number, but not yet about its 24/7 operation."

To change this, Victim Support launched a nationwide campaign this week. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness among the entire population and help raise awareness of the advice and support services offered by Victim Support. "The campaign aims to empower those affected to seek help with confidence," says Szöllösy.

Who calls and why?

The SODK is currently unable to provide any information about the gender or age of the callers. According to research by SRF, 80 percent are women. It is also not yet possible to say anything about the problems with which callers contact the victim protection hotline. The SODK is in the process of compiling statistics on usage, which will also make it possible to evaluate the content of the calls.

"The intensity of the consultations varies greatly," says Gaby Szöllösy. "A call can be completed within five minutes. In other cases, it can result in several years of support from Victim Support."

Are there differences between the cantons?

142 receives calls from all cantons. The number of calls made to 142 from a canton depends primarily on the size of the canton's population.

During office hours, incoming calls are forwarded directly to the relevant cantonal victim advice centers. Different solutions have become established in the cantons for coverage outside office hours. In some cantons, professional teams look after the hotline around the clock. In others, trained volunteers from the Dargebotene Hand answer calls before and after office hours. This practice was criticized by some in the run-up to the event.

Szöllösy, however, maintains that the qualifications of the staff are ensured through appropriate further training. The counseling staff are trained and have skills in crisis intervention, experience in dealing with various forms of violence and target groups of victim support as well as knowledge of the cantonal legal framework. They are also familiar with local and regional support services to ensure appropriate referrals.