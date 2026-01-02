More than 40 dead, 115 injured: the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar shakes Switzerland. Eyewitness reports, videos and initial information from the authorities allow us to reconstruct the minutes in which a New Year's Eve party turned into a catastrophe.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On New Year's Eve, one of the worst fire disasters in recent Swiss history occurred in a bar in Crans-Montana.

Eyewitnesses report sparklers on champagne bottles, while CH Media speaks of lax age controls.

The cause of the fire is still officially unknown, but investigations into the course of events and responsibility are ongoing. Show more

On New Year's Eve , one of the worst fire disasters in recent Swiss history occurred in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana. More than 40 people lost their lives and 115 others were injured, many of them seriously. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing, but the main features of the night can be reconstructed on the basis of official information and consistent eyewitness reports.

Shortly after midnight, hundreds of people were celebrating the New Year in the basement of the bar. Several guests described a packed bar, especially in the lower area. Music was playing, people were dancing and toasting with champagne. According to unanimous statements, many young people were in the club.

A short time later, guests noticed fire on the ceiling. Photos and videos circulating on social media after the accident show flames flaring up in the area of the sound-absorbing ceiling cladding. Some guests initially tried to smother the fire with items of clothing - without success.

Evidence of sparklers

Several eyewitnesses told Blick that the party had previously been celebrated with bottles of champagne to which sparklers had been attached. One woman told the newspaper that she had seen one person sitting on the shoulders of another and holding up two bottles with lit sparklers. These had come so close to the ceiling that the material had ignited. Whether this was actually the cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed.

The situation worsened dramatically within a short space of time. Experts later spoke of a so-called "flashover", in which a fire in a closed room suddenly spreads to all flammable surfaces. Eyewitnesses reported that smoke and heat quickly spread throughout the entire basement and visibility was severely restricted.

Escape route led via stairs

Many guests tried to leave the basement at the same time. The escape route led via a staircase to an exit, creating a massive bottleneck. Reports describe heavy crowding, with people making slow progress or falling to the ground. Several survivors said they were only able to save themselves by breaking windows to get outside.

«It is one of the worst tragedies in the history of our country» Guy Parmelin Federal President

Meanwhile, there were several explosions, which were described by witnesses and later also mentioned by the authorities. The exact cause of these detonations remains unclear.

Additional questions are raised by reports about the access controls. CH Media writes, citing several sources, that the bar has long been known to check IDs only superficially or not at all. According to the reports, minors were also allowed in.

A source from a Valais hospital told CH Media that several of the victims treated were being cared for in pediatric wards - which usually indicates an age under 16. Rega told SRF that several people were taken to Zurich Children's Hospital - where only people under the age of 18 are treated.

The authorities have not yet provided any official information on the ages of the victims. However, it is clear that at least one minor is among the fatalities.

Rescue operation and political reactions

The police were alerted at 1.30 am. As a result, a large-scale rescue operation was launched. Around 150 paramedics, 70 firefighters, 42 ambulances and 13 helicopters were deployed. Some of the injured were taken to specialized burn centers, while others sought medical treatment on their own.

At 4.14 am, the authorities set up a helpline for relatives. At around 5 a.m., acute first aid was considered complete. However, many of those affected still required intensive medical care.

On the morning of January 1, the authorities announced that there were no indications of a terrorist background. There were several fire hypotheses, but neither suspects nor arrests had been made. The focus is on identifying the victims - a process that could take several days.

In the afternoon, President Guy Parmelin traveled to Crans-Montana. He spoke of "one of the worst tragedies in the history of this country". The flags at the Federal Palace were flown at half-mast.

The victims come from several countries, including France and Italy. Parallel to the ongoing investigation, the police and judiciary are examining whether there may have been failures in fire protection, licensing or controls in the run-up to the accident.