Tragedy in Crans-Montana VS New video shows panic after fire inferno +++ France takes in injured people from Switzerland
Philipp Dahm
1.1.2026
A catastrophe occurs in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve. Hundreds of people are injured in a fire in a bar, dozens of people lose their lives.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve.
- A so-called "flashover" occurred in the bar. The fire suddenly went from the incipient phase to a full fire.
- According to the authorities, over 100 people were injured and dozens were killed.
- A helpline has been set up for relatives on 0848 112 117.
20.51 hrs
New video shows panic after fire inferno
A video posted on Instagram shows the scale of the disaster. While flames billow out of the bar in the background, desperate guests are trapped at the entrance. This is the only exit from the lower part of Le Constellation bar, which has two levels.
Screams can be heard in the square in front of the bar and several passers-by capture the dramatic scenes on their cell phones.
-
20:23
France takes in injured people from Swiss hospitals
France is taking in injured people from the fire in Crans-Montana in its hospitals. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Following a telephone conversation with President Guy Parmelin, Macron said on X that France was ready to "provide any assistance" and thanked the teams and nurses who were deployed.
Je me suis entretenu avec le Président de la Confédération helvétique @ParmelinG pour lui exprimer notre solidarité. Le bilan est terrible. Nos pensées accompagnent les familles.
Nos équipes diplomatiques et consulaires suivent la situation et apportent l’assistance…
Macron did not provide any information on the number of injured people treated in France or the hospitals involved. "Our thoughts are with the families", he continued, expressing France's solidarity with Switzerland.
-
7.23 p.m.
400 people attend mass in honor of the victims of Crans-Montana
Around 400 people attended a mass in honor of the victims of the Crans-Montana VS fire disaster on Thursday evening. The ceremony in the church of this village was led by the Bishop of Sion VS, Jean-Marie Lovey, as a photographer reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The diocese of Sion had already issued a statement in the afternoon saying that it was "shocked" to learn of the tragedy in Crans-Montana and expressed "its concern, closeness and sympathy for all the victims, their relatives and families".
She also expressed "her support and gratitude to all those who have helped the victims in various ways, on the ground or in the various hospitals - as nursing staff or as police, civil and judicial authorities"
-
18:07
Press conference ended
That concludes the press conference.
-
18.06 hrs
Regular checks have been carried out
Mayor Nicolas Féraud emphasizes that bars and restaurants in the municipality are regularly visited and inspected. However, he did not provide any information on the maximum permitted occupancy of the bar in question. Féraud also did not comment on the owners of the Le Constellation bar. Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud also said that it was currently not known how many people were in the bar at the time of the fire.
-
5.59 p.m.
No arrests
A journalist wants to know whether anyone has been arrested as a result of the drama. Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud denies this. There are currently no suspects.
The authorities do not provide any information on the ages of the victims. However, police commander Gisler says that based on the circumstances, it can be said that they were mainly "young people who were out partying".
-
5.55 p.m.
Patient transport abroad possible
State Council President Reynard says that so far all the injured have been accommodated in Switzerland. "Depending on the situation, however, it is possible that some patients will be transferred abroad in the coming hours."
President Parmelin adds that the FDFA has already been in contact with other countries. "It is possible that two patients who are currently in Zurich will be transferred to their home country of Italy in the coming hours. We are in contact with the authorities there."
-
17.53 hrs
No information on nationalities yet
There is now more information on the nationalities of the victims. However, these are not yet being shared publicly. "We have initial figures, but they are still relatively rough. But first we will talk to the families," says police commander Frédéric Gisler.
-
5.50 p.m.
No information on possible triggers
In response to questions about the possible cause of the fire, the Attorney General is reticent. When asked whether champagne bottles with fireworks were involved, Beatrice Pilloud said: "The drama only happened a few hours ago - at the moment I can't say anything about what happened."
She also gave no details about the ownership of the bar. Pilloud also did not want to comment on the structural situation, such as whether the stairs to the basement were narrow.
-
5.49 p.m.
Many patients in a critical condition
There are now more figures on the number of hospitalized patients. Matthias Reynard says that 30 people were hospitalized themselves. 80 people have been hospitalized by the rescue services of the canton of Valais, the majority of whom are in a critical condition. 20 people have been transported to other hospitals.
-
5.42 p.m.
Several fire hypotheses
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud explained that there are currently several hypotheses. The main hypothesis is that a room caught fire and then exploded.
The Zurich Forensic Institute had been commissioned to carry out an expert report to clarify the exact cause. However, the focus is currently on identifying the bodies - this could still take some time.
-
17.34 hrs
"We see the grief and suffering"
Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana, now speaks. He speaks of a moment "full of grief and fear" that has affected the entire community in the most brutal way. "People have died here. We see the suffering of the relatives and the injured."
Féraud also provides exact figures: Over 40 deaths and 115 mostly seriously injured people have been reported so far, for example.
-
5.31 pm
"A very terrible moment"
State Councillor Mathias Reynard now drives up. He continues to speak of a tragedy with "several dozen dead", but still does not give an exact number.
Reynard expresses his condolences to the families of the victims. "It is a difficult time and many people out there are waiting for more information. But: identifying the victims, the dead and injured, will still take some time."
Reynard also thanked the other cantons for showing their solidarity and, above all, for taking in the injured. "It is a terrible moment."
-
17.27 hrs
"Switzerland is in mourning"
The flags at the Federal Palace are currently flying at half-mast. This will remain the case for the next five days, says Parmelin. He also announces that, in view of the circumstances, he is foregoing the traditional New Year's address. He thanks the emergency services: "You have shown a great deal of courage, thank you."
"Switzerland is in mourning," Parmelin concludes. "But there is hope. I want to say to the relatives and the injured: you are not alone. We are here to help you"
-
17:19
"Celebration ended in drama, it's bad," says Parmelin
Now President Guy Parmelin is speaking. "The circumstances are absolutely dramatic," he says at the beginning. "The Federal Council was shocked to learn of the events here in Crans-Montana." The New Year celebrations had ended in "a drama" and dozens of people had lost their lives. The Federal Council expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims.
"It is one of the worst tragedies that has ever occurred in this country," continued Parmelin. He thanked all the countries and organizations that had contacted him and offered their services - such as Italy, which had offered to take seriously injured people into its hospitals.
-
5.15 p.m.
Now the authorities and Parmelin are speaking
The authorities are now back in front of the microphones. President Guy Parmelin is also present. Other participants:
Mr. Mathias Reynard, President of the State Council,
Head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport, Stéphane Ganzer,
Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud,
the commander of the Valais cantonal police, Mr. Frédéric Gisler
and the President of the municipality of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud.
-
5.03 p.m.
Parmelin arrives in Valais
President Guy Parmelin has arrived in Valais. He is currently getting an overview of the situation and will address the media at 5.15 pm.
-
4.53 p.m.
Italian Foreign Minister speaks of 47 dead
According to the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, 47 people are currently believed to have died. Tajani said that he had been in close contact with the Swiss authorities throughout the day. Following the fire in Switzerland, 16 Italian nationals are also missing.
-
3.42 p.m.
Flags at half-mast at the Federal Palace
Anyone walking past the Federal Palace on Thursday afternoon will see the Swiss flag at half-mast. The flag is also lowered on other federal buildings in Bern. The accident is seen as a tragedy of national significance.
On request, the spokesperson for President Guy Parmelin confirmed that the mourning flag was ordered because of the accident in Crans-Montana. Parmelin will also appear before the media in Sion in the late afternoon at around 5.15 pm.
When Switzerland will mourn and the flags will be lowered is precisely regulated. A federal directive specifies the cases in which mourning flags must be flown - for example, the death of a member of the Federal Council, the death of a foreign head of state or serious disasters. In such situations, the Federal Council orders the Swiss flag to be flown at half-mast on federal buildings in the Bern conurbation.
-
3.35 p.m.
US embassy calls on its own citizens to report to relatives
The US embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has called on American citizens via Instagram to inform family and friends about their safety and state of health. In the event of an emergency, the authority refers to a contact number where those affected by the New Year's Eve accident in Valais can report.
-
2.05 p.m.
Authorities suspect "flashover"
The authorities have announced new details about the fire. As the canton writes in a press release, there was a so-called "flashover" in the bar. The fire suddenly went from the incipient phase to a full fire. This was followed by one or more explosions. In fire dynamics, a "flashover" is the moment when all flammable surfaces in a closed room ignite simultaneously.
-
13:34
New video shows bar ceiling in flames
The night in Crans-Montana not only left its mark on the scene, but also on social media. As reported by "Le Nouvelliste", a video is now circulating showing the ceiling in the Le Constellation bar catching fire.
-
1.02 pm
First pictures show the bar from the inside
-
12.10 p.m.
Over a dozen burn victims are being treated in Zurich
The University Hospital Zurich, which specializes in burn injuries, has already treated over a dozen burn victims from Crans-Montana VS on Thursday. More are likely to follow, said a spokesperson.
The rescue helicopters are constantly flying in new burn victims from Crans-Montana, said a hospital spokesperson at the request of Keystone-SDA. By midday on Thursday, there were already over a dozen.
There are two centers in Switzerland that specialize in injuries of this kind: The University Hospitals of Zurich and Lausanne.
-
11.39 a.m.
President of the Swiss Confederation speaks with moving words
On the day of his inauguration as the new President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin has spoken movingly about New Year's Eve.
Parmelin wrote on the X platform: "What should have been a moment of joy turned into grief that night in Crans-Montana, which affects the whole of Switzerland and abroad."
Was ein Moment der Freude sein sollte, verwandelte sich in der Nacht in Crans-Montana in eine Trauer, die die ganze Schweiz und das Ausland betrifft.
The Federal Council expresses its deepest condolences to the victims, the injured and their families, Parmelin added.
-
11.28 a.m.
Video shows the situation at night
A police video shows what the situation looks like after the emergency services arrive. Dozens of emergency services rushed to the aid of the victims in Crans-Montana on Thursday night.
-
11.05 a.m.
Video shows bar fire in Crans-Montana
A video from an eyewitness shows blazing flames inside the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana VS. Dozens of people stand in front of the building, as the short clip shows.
Another video shows people lying on the ground in front of the bar. blue News is not showing this video for reasons of confidentiality.
-
10.57 a.m.
Traces at the scene of the accident point to a fire
According to the Valais authorities, the evidence at the scene of the accident in Crans-Montana points to a fire and not an assassination attempt. They found signs that a fire had started in the bar.
In the course of this fire, there were explosions, said State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer to the media. The explosion was not at the beginning of the incident.
Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud was unable to provide any information on the source of the fire in the bar. It was still far too early for that, she said in response to a journalist's question. Pilloud also did not comment on the emergency exits from the bar. She asked for respect for the relatives of the many dead and injured.
Numerous people from Switzerland and abroad celebrated in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on possible victims from abroad. Identification is underway, said police commander Frédéric Gisler, and this includes informing the relatives of the victims.
-
10.55 a.m.
Valais State Councillor is close to tears
The scenes in Crans-Montana VS are visibly affecting those responsible. During an interview with RTS, State Councillor Mathias Reynard is deeply moved. "It's an absolute tragedy, it can't even be put into words," says Reynard, his voice choked with tears. "I don't really know what to say - it's really hard. Your thoughts are with the families of the loved ones - it's hard. Really hard. "
-
10.45 a.m.
The press conference is over. The authorities will return to the public with a statement at a later date.
-
10.43am
Number of fatalities not known
Exactly how many people died remains unclear for the time being - the authorities are withholding specific figures. No information has yet been provided on the identity of the victims either. "It is too early for that", they say.
The cause of the devastating fire that destroyed the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana is also still unclear. Although there was initially talk of an explosion, Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud has now clarified that there was no explosion in the first place.
-
10.38 a.m.
100 people injured, some seriously
Around 100 people were injured, many of them seriously, as State Council President Mathias Reynard confirmed. The victims were distributed to various hospitals during the night - not only in Valais, but also beyond the cantonal borders.
"The capacities in Valais are exhausted", said Reynard. Numerous patients had to be transferred to hospitals outside the canton, especially university hospitals. The logistical effort is still running at full speed - medical teams, rescue services and specialists are working at the limit to save lives.
-
10.36 a.m.
Special situation declared - authorities want to mobilize resources
The Valais State Council has declared a special situation due to the explosion in Crans-Montana. The aim is to mobilize all the necessary resources as quickly as possible and without delay, according to a press release.
The special situation will apply from 9 a.m. on Thursday, the State Council added. The operation is still ongoing. The authorities called on the population to strictly adhere to the instructions of the emergency services and not to enter the affected area. The State Council expressed its "great solidarity" with those affected and sent its thoughts to the victims, their families and all others affected.
-
10.32 a.m.
10 helicopters and 40 ambulances on site
10 helicopters, 40 ambulances and around 150 paramedics are currently on duty. The Valais cantonal hospital has declared a state of disaster. The intensive care unit and the operating block are fully occupied, according to the authorities. Where possible, patients have been transferred to other hospitals, such as Zurich. "Switzerland is showing solidarity". In order to cope with the situation, the State Council has decided to impose a special situation.
-
10.29 a.m.
Support from Zurich
As the Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud explains, a comprehensive investigation has been initiated. The cause is being investigated in detail.
The Valais authorities have enlisted the support of the Zurich Forensic Institute - in particular for the identification of the numerous fatalities. The scale of the accident is staggering:
According to police commander Frédéric Gisler, it involves several dozen dead - and just as many injured.
-
10.26 a.m.
"Our thoughts are with the victims"
A press conference was announced at 10.00 am. A little late, the cantonal police, the mayor and other representatives of the authorities appear before the media.
State Council President Mathias Reynard says: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. It is a great tragedy on an evening of celebration." He addresses the population and the entire country and thanks all the emergency services for their support. He also thanked all the hospitals that had offered help.
They provide information on the current situation in Crans-Montana. According to the police, at least 100 people are injured, "most of them seriously" - several dozen people are dead.
-
09.38 a.m.
The current situation in Crans-Montana
According to a statement from the Valais police, several people have died in the accident and numerous others have been injured. The figures currently circulating are staggering: according to Le Nouvelliste, around 40 people are believed to have fallen victim to the flames. Almost 100 people were injured, many of them seriously - with extensive burns, as a medical source confirmed to RTS.
Police spokesman Gaëtan Lathion also spoke of an explosion of unknown origin that may have sparked the fire. A huge rescue operation has been underway since the early hours of the night. However, the situation is under control. Helicopters from Air Glaciers, Rega and an Italian rescue helicopter are taking the injured to nearby hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland.
The affected area was completely cordoned off and a no-fly zone was established over Crans-Montana. A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.
Due to the acute shortage of medical supplies, Geneva University Hospital (HUG) took action: yesterday evening it sent urgently needed medication to Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), where numerous victims are being treated. The HUG itself has already admitted the first patients and is expecting more.
According to the newspaper 24 Heures, doctors and psychologists are also on duty. Temporary emergency accommodation for the injured has been set up in several parts of the resort. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Further details on the cause of the incident are still pending.
-
09.24 am
First pictures show bar in Crans-Montana after the accident
According to media reports, helicopters are still circling over Crans-Montana every minute. According to "Blick", a helicopter is said to have landed at Zurich University Hospital.
New pictures show the scene after the explosion.
‼️ [ 🇨🇭 SUISSE ]
🔸️ Plusieurs personnes ont été tuées et d’autres grièvement blessées dans l’explosion d’un bar à la station de ski de Crans-Montana. Les médias locaux évoquent des dizaines de blessés, mais aucun bilan provisoire n’a encore été communiqué. pic.twitter.com/kosiFRoO5J
-
8.56 a.m.
Media reports of "several dozen" dead
"Rhône FM" reports that negligent use of pyrotechnics could have been the cause of the tragedy. It also reports "several dozen" deaths, with one source citing the figure of 40. "Le Nouvelliste" also claims to have heard of at least 40 dead and at least 100 injured.
-
8.47 a.m.
Bar is in the basement
According to "Inside Paradeplatz", the bar belongs to "a couple from Corsica, France, who run several restaurants in the area". The duo took over the establishment in 2015. Pictures show the location of Le Constellation in the basement of the building.
-
8.22 a.m.
Major operation underway - flight ban over Crans-Montana
The Valais cantonal police report a "serious incident" in which "several people have lost their lives". A large-scale operation is underway: a flight ban has been issued over Crans-Montana. No further information will be given before the press conference at 10 a.m., it continues.
-
8 a.m.
Many fire victims
A Rega doctor tells the Swiss radio and television station RTS that the hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland are overloaded with fire victims. The population should relieve the doctors as much as possible and not take any risks today, he continues.
-
7.43 a.m.
Press conference at 10 a.m.
The authorities have scheduled a press conference for 10 am, which will be held by Frédéric Gisler, writes RTS. The new commander of the Valais cantonal police has only been in office since today. It is also reported that the explosion took place in the cellar of the bar, which is located in the basement and can accommodate up to 400 guests.
Suisse : plusieurs morts après une explosion dans la station de ski de Crans-Montana. Le sinistre a eu lieu dans un bar où plusieurs personnes s'étaient réunies pour les festivités du Nouvel An.
▶️ @Raph_journalist dans #BonjourLaMatinaleTF1 avec @MaudDescamps ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vgmXUuL2EK
-
7.40 a.m.
Police confirm "several injured and dead"
The cause of the explosion is still unknown, according to Gaëtan Lathion, spokesman for the Valais cantonal police. There were "several injured and dead", the police spokesman added. According to him, more than a hundred people were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.
The cantonal and municipal police, the fire department and several helicopters were deployed to the scene. A helpline was set up for family members and relatives of the victims on "084 811 21 17".
-
7.14 a.m.
Dead and injured at New Year's Eve party in Valais
A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar and lounge in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, following an explosion.
An eyewitness told "Blick" that dozens of people were injured and the doctor claimed to have seen dead bodies. The cantonal police confirmed the major fire: a short video on X is said to show the disaster. The authorities admitted to the "Walliser Bote " that there were several fatalities.
‼️ [ 🇨🇭 SUISSE ]
🔸 Selon les médias locaux, l'explosion d’origine inconnue a secoué vers 1h30 du matin le sous-sol du bar Le Constellation, à la station de ski de Crans-Montana, déclenchant un incendie dans cet établissement pouvant accueillir jusqu'à 400 personnes. https://t.co/1k7m2TtO9b pic.twitter.com/IinXeeANqr