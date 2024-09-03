  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Over two thirds suffer from it New widespread disease is spreading in Switzerland

SDA

3.9.2024 - 12:00

According to a study, over two thirds of the Swiss population feel tired and exhausted. (archive picture)
According to a study, over two thirds of the Swiss population feel tired and exhausted. (archive picture)
Keystone

Tiredness and exhaustion are becoming increasingly common in Switzerland. Over two thirds of Swiss people suffer from it.

03.09.2024, 12:00

03.09.2024, 13:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to a study, over two thirds of the Swiss population feel tired and exhausted.
  • According to the study, 35 percent of the population feel ill or not completely healthy.
  • 75 percent have the feeling that they always have to be healthy and productive.
Show more

According to a study, over two thirds of the Swiss population feel tired and exhausted. Only 15 percent of those surveyed currently rate their state of health as very good.

This is the lowest figure since the series of studies began in March 2020, wrote health insurer CSS on Tuesday about its fifth health survey. According to the survey, 35% of the population feel ill or not completely healthy.

Across all age groups, 68% of respondents stated that they were often exhausted and tired, it added. This is the "new pandemic", so to speak. It is striking that the 18 to 35 age group has the most negative perception of the pressure to perform.

There are some rays of hope

75 percent feel that they always have to be healthy and productive. This is reflected in persistent exhaustion. And more and more people are experiencing burnout.

The Swiss people still feel less healthy overall than they did before the Covid pandemic, according to the results of the study. This now applies to the vast majority of 18 to 36-year-olds in particular - only a fifth of this age group say they feel "very healthy" (2023: 27%).

Nevertheless, there are some bright spots in the mental health of younger people. In contrast, however, there is an increasing perception of pressure to perform at work, which is spilling over into private life.

The Sotomo research institute conducted the health study for the fifth time on behalf of CSS. From June 13 to 21, 2456 people in German-, French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland were surveyed online.

SDA

More from the department

Conthey VS. Major fire releases harmful substances - canton warns population

Conthey VSMajor fire releases harmful substances - canton warns population

Grand Council BE. Bernese municipalities should be able to grant voting rights to foreigners

Grand Council BEBernese municipalities should be able to grant voting rights to foreigners

Grand Council BE. Bern's Grand Council sees e-collecting as an opportunity to combat fraud

Grand Council BEBern's Grand Council sees e-collecting as an opportunity to combat fraud