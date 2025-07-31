The new Zurich city tunnel is suffering from teething troubles. One of the fire protection gates is already defective. The manufacturer is working on a solution to the problem. It is not possible to say when the defect will be rectified.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new tunnel connection for cyclists under Zurich main station was opened at the end of May.

After just a few weeks, it is clear that the new structure has a few teething problems.

One of the two fire protection gates at the entrance and exit to the new Stadttunnel bike station is already defective.

"Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to say when the defect will be rectified," writes the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Zurich at the request of blue News. Show more

After less than a month, more than 100,000 bicycles had already ridden through the city tunnel. The new connection under Zurich main station meets a clear need.

On May 22, the city of Zurich officially opened the city tunnel after the date had to be postponed several times. Among other things, higher requirements for the fire protection system had taken considerably more time.

After a few weeks of operation, however, it is also clear that the new cycle tunnel is suffering from various teething problems.

One fire door has been defective since last week

The Stadttunnel bike station offers more than 1200 parking spaces, which can be used free of charge. There is a fire gate installed at the entrance and exit to the station.

One of them is already defective and triggered the alarm several times last week. The gate is currently closed. In the meantime, makeshift notices with the words "Gate defective" have been put up.

One of the two fire protection gates in the new city tunnel has been defective since last week. Image: blue News

At the request of blue News, the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Zurich writes: "The fire protection gate has been defective since last week. The city is currently working with the manufacturer of the gate to find a solution to the problem. Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to say exactly when the defect will be rectified."

The civil engineering office does not want to comment on the causes of the defect at this time.

"The water has no impact on safety"

Another teething problem in the new Stadttunnel bike station is the damp floor. The reason for this, writes the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Zurich, is that a water pipe with a diameter of 400 millimetres runs through the city tunnel.

It continues: "The water in it is cold and the environment in the city tunnel is damp in the current weather conditions. This is why condensation forms and drips down the water pipe."

According to the civil engineering office, "the water in the city tunnel has no impact on the operation or safety of the bike station". Image: blue News

The city authorities are currently monitoring the situation. Depending on the course of the water, a channel may be installed under the water pipe so that the water can be drained away from the bike station.

According to the civil engineering office, however, "the water has no impact on the operation or safety of the city tunnel and the bike station".

Restrained signaling causes discussions

The signaling in the city tunnel is also causing discussion among Zurich cyclists.

The entrances and exits to the new bike station in the tunnel are only cautiously signaled - with large green arrows on the ground.

When asked by blue News whether the signaling in the city tunnel and the bike station could be improved, the Civil Engineering Office wrote

"After an acclimatization phase, which a new traffic infrastructure always needs, the experts* from the Traffic Department and the Civil Engineering Office will compile the findings and derive measures from them if necessary."

Bicycle tunnel instead of highway section

Thanks to the new city tunnel, the journey for cyclists from Kasernenstrasse to Sihlquai has been shortened by one kilometer. But more importantly, the journey has become much safer.

In the 1960s, the Swiss highway network envisaged a connection through the city of Zurich under the main railway station. With the construction of the Museumsstrasse S-Bahn station, a shell of the tunnel was built as a preliminary work.

After this section of the highway was finally buried in 2010, the opportunity arose to use the existing shell for the city tunnel, which opened a few weeks ago.

