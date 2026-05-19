There are eight baby drop-off centers in Switzerland. This one is in Bern. KEYSTONE/DPA/ROLAND WEIHRAUCH

In Basel, a newborn baby was handed in at the baby window of Bethesda Hospital on Monday afternoon. The baby girl is in good health and the authorities have taken over her care.

Lea Oetiker

A newborn baby was placed in the baby window at Bethesda Hospital in Basel on Monday afternoon. The baby girl was delivered at 2.15 p.m. and is doing well according to the circumstances. She will remain in hospital care for the time being for further medical examinations.

The Basel-Stadt Child and Adult Protection Authority (KESB) is taking over the legal representation and organizing the child's placement.

The mother is asked to contact the KESB in order to find a solution for the child together with specialists. The privacy of mother and child is strictly protected.