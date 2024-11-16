A pair of beavers has caused sleepless nights for the municipality of Laufen-Uhwiesen ZH: Their dam threatened to flood the neighboring buildings. But now there is a solution that suits both sides.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two beavers in Laufen-Uhwiesen ZH are resisting the municipality's efforts to dismantle their dam to prevent flooding.

The beavers rebuild the dam every night.

The municipality has now found a solution that allows humans and animals to live peacefully side by side. Show more

In the Zurich Weinland village of Laufen-Uhwiesen, a persistent beaver family is making headlines: two recently arrived beavers have settled on the Grabenacker. The pair have dammed up a pond there to create a cozy castle for themselves and any offspring. And all this next to a farm and other residential areas.

With great zeal, the animals defy the efforts of the municipality to dismantle their dam in order to prevent further flooding of the surrounding areas: What the humans remove during the day, the beaver tirelessly and undauntedly rebuilds at night.

The municipality assumes that a pair of beavers built the dam and their lodge. zvg

blue News tracked down the beaver and spoke to the municipality about the newcomers. Surprisingly, the municipality has found a new solution that works for everyone: Find out more in the video.

What you need to know about beavers The beaver (Castor fiber) is the largest native rodent in Europe and is known for its ability to actively shape habitats. It was wiped out in Switzerland at the beginning of the 19th century due to intensive hunting. Thanks to reintroduction projects from the 1950s onwards, the population has recovered. According to current estimates, around 4900 beavers live in Switzerland today, mainly on the Central Plateau and in broad Alpine valleys. By building dams and castles, beavers make a significant contribution to promoting biodiversity by creating diverse habitats for numerous plant and animal species. However, their activities can also lead to conflicts, particularly if they cause flooding of agricultural land or damage to infrastructure. In order to facilitate harmonious coexistence, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has developed the "Swiss Beaver Concept", which regulates the management of this protected species. Show more

