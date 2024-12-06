The "tear-free onions" from Sunions do not irritate the eyes. X

Since October you can buy "tear-free onions" in the Coop. The only difference to conventional onions: they are slightly milder.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tear-free onions have been available in the Coop since October.

They are grown by farmer Alex Hofmann. He got the idea from YouTube.

According to Hofmann, the "tear-free onion" is milder than the usual variety. Show more

Onions make people cry. At least until now. Coop is now selling an alternative that doesn't affect the tear ducts. The manufacturer promises: "With Sunions, the most you'll shed in the kitchen is tears of joy! Aromatic and delicious, they go well with any savory dish."

Coop tells "20 Minuten": "Sunions onions keep their promise. In addition to the aspect of not producing tears, they also have a slightly milder taste than conventional onions."

Farmer Alex Hofmann grows the tear-free onions. He was also the one who came up with the idea: "About four to five years ago, I heard about tearless onions for the first time - on YouTube. That made me curious."

Of course, people should remain tear-free in the kitchen. Weeping onions are unknown, at least at blue News. Nevertheless, Coop now sells the bulbs with the tear-free label.

"Demand is developing positively"

After further research, he teamed up with Inoverde, the main buyer. Together with three other farmers, Inoverde planned the cultivation and they have successfully grown the onions. You have been able to buy them in the Coop since October.

According to Hofmann, the tear-free onion is milder than the usual variety. "The enzyme that causes the pungency and makes the eyes water has been bred out," he tells the newspaper. After harvesting and drying, the onions are stored, which completely breaks down the natural sulphides responsible for the tearing.

According to Hofmann, there is still room for improvement in sales, but the farmer remains optimistic. Coop also explains: "Sunions onions are still in the development phase. Demand is developing positively."