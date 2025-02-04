Karin Keller-Sutter is portrayed as a bank robber in a weekly newspaper. Screenshot Mattino della Domenica

Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter is portrayed as a bank robber in a Ticino weekly newspaper. This could have legal consequences.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A weekly newspaper in Ticino shows Karin Keller-Sutter as a bank robber.

Legal action is possible. Show more

The Ticino Lega National Councillor Lorenzo Quadri is attracting attention with a drastic photo montage. In the latest edition of the weekly newspaper "Il Mattino della Domenica", the Lega's party newspaper, he published a commentary in which he expresses his outrage at the Federal Council's plans to increase taxes on capital withdrawals from the second and third pillars. First reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

But it did not stop at harsh words. The front page of the newspaper features a provocative photomontage: President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is holding a gun to the back of a pensioner who is withdrawing money from an ATM. The message is clear: the government is being portrayed as a robber who is taking people's savings.

Legal consequences not ruled out

Although the montage is clearly recognizable as such, it could have legal consequences. However, the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) is holding back with a statement. "The FDF is not commenting on this account. It speaks for itself," said spokesman Pascal Hollenstein. It is assumed that it will first be examined whether a legal action has any prospect of success.

Martin Steiger, a lawyer specializing in media law, speaks of a "breach of taboo". Even if the montage is recognizable as satire, it could violate Keller-Sutter's personal rights. The right to one's own image is particularly affected here. However, Steiger notes that a legal dispute would be politically sensitive: "It's a difficult discussion: how much does a Federal Councillor have to put up with?"

Satire or crossing the line?

As this is a possible violation of personal rights, only Keller-Sutter herself could file a complaint. However, criminal prosecution would be difficult. According to Steiger, the requirements for defamation or misuse of identity are probably not met.

Quadri himself defends the depiction. "It's a satirical photomontage. Everyone understands that we are not trying to say that the Federal Councillor is a criminal," explains the Lega National Councillor. The intention was rather to get to the heart of the criticism of the federal government's tax policy. "Of course, political satire also has its limits," Quadri concedes, but emphasizes that these have not been exceeded here.