The current security radio system for police and emergency services will soon reach the end of its service life. Together with the cantons, the federal government has therefore launched a preliminary project for a successor system. (File photo) Keystone

The current Polycom radio system for police and emergency services will reach the end of its service life in 2035. The federal government and the cantons have launched a preliminary project for a crisis-proof successor system.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The preliminary project will lay the groundwork for the future Mobile Security Communication System (MSK), as the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (VBS) announced to the media on Thursday in Bern.

Like its predecessor, the MSK is intended to ensure communication among authorities and emergency response organizations in all situations, such as natural disasters or cyberattacks. The project to maintain the value of the current Polycom system is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026, allowing the system to remain in operation until 2035.

Federal Councilors Martin Pfister and Beat Jans, along with representatives of the cantonal governments, signed the corresponding project contract. Cyber Command is responsible for setting up and operating the new system.