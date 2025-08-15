He became known throughout Switzerland as the face of Mass-voll. Now he wants to return to the FDP. sda

Nicolas Rimoldi, the best-known face of Switzerland's critics of measures, wants to return to the FDP. He also sees himself as its new president. But first the local party in Illnau-Effretikon would have to accept him. That will be tight.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicolas Rimoldi, founder of the Mass-voll movement, which is critical of the coronavirus measures, wants to rejoin the FDP after years of keeping his distance.

Rimoldi also wants to take over the office of national party president and put the FDP back on a "liberal course".

His application for membership has been submitted to the local party in Illnau-Effretikon ZH. It will decide in consultation with the cantonal president of the FDP, Filippo Leutenegger. Show more

Joining a political party is usually a formality. But not when the candidate's name is Nicolas Rimoldi and he wants to rejoin the FDP.

The founder of the organization Mass-voll, which is critical of the coronavirus measures, apparently no longer sees it as a suitable vehicle for his political ambitions.

That's why he wants to return to the party for which he "gave everything" as a Lucerne Young Liberal, as he told the NZZ. After the Federal Council enacted the coronavirus measures, he left the party and accused it of fascism because it did not oppose the mandatory use of certificates in restaurants, cinemas and other establishments.

This was followed by his time in the media spotlight as a fierce critic of the coronavirus measures. As the pandemic subsided, however, interest in him also waned. His candidacy for the National Council had no chance. According to the Zürcher Oberländer, he had moved to the municipality of Illnau-Effretikon especially for this purpose.

No chance of standing for National Council

Now he wants to return to a party that has seen better days and is struggling with declining voter numbers, but whose potential is definitely greater than that of the Mass-voll movement.

Nicolas Rimoldi, now 30 years old, already knows how he wants to contribute as an independent: he intends to put the FDP back on a liberal course. He could also help the party to better reach young people. For example, the party's social media activities had come to a standstill in 2010.

He joined the FDP when he was eighteen and it still means a lot to him. That is why he would also like to represent it as national party president.

Request to local party - cantonal president Leutenegger intervenes

He has now sent his application to join the local party in the Zurich municipality of Illnau-Effretikon, as the NZZ has learned. At a meeting on September 3, the party will decide whether it wants to accept the Lucerne native, who has primarily made a name for himself as a provocateur in recent years.

The catch for Rimoldi is that the FDP's delegates' meeting, at which it nominates candidates for the presidency, will already be over by then. Rimoldi is therefore hoping for an accelerated procedure so that he can become a party member before then and promote himself at the delegates' meeting.

The controversial personnel matter has also brought Filippo Leutenegger onto the scene. In addition to his office as a Zurich city councillor, he is also president of the FDP in the canton of Zurich. He let the Tages-Anzeiger know that there would be no special proceedings for Rimoldi. On September 3, the local party will decide in consultation with the cantonal party whether or not to accept him.